Hyundai Ranks Highest in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM EV Mobile App Report

MyHyundai with Bluelink App ranked highest among mass-market EV mobile applications for 2024

67% of EV drivers use OEM apps at least half of the time they get into their vehicles

A well-executed smartphone app significantly influences EV purchase decisions, reveals J.D. Power report

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's MyHyundai with Bluelink app has been awarded the top spot among mass-market automakers' EV mobile applications in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM EV App Report. The MyHyundai with Bluelink app outperformed all other mass-market-brand apps evaluated in the study, achieving a score of 835 —78 points higher than the segment average of 757.

The MyHyundai with Bluelink mobile app The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Franklin, Tenn., on Jul. 5, 2023.

"Being recognized as the top mass-market OEM EV mobile application provider is a huge achievement for us," said Manish Mehrotra, vice president, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. "Not only did Hyundai lead J.D. Power's study, our substantial year-over-year score improvement results underscore this company's steadfast commitment to delivering a superior user experience through continuous improvement."

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM EV App Report's findings make clear that automakers with the best-performing apps meet the needs of vehicle owners by offering key features, including the ability to easily set charging parameters, as well as accurate monitoring of active charging sessions. With 67% of EV owners surveyed confirming that they use their brand's app at least half the time they drive, these programs have become a key part of EV ownership.

The MyHyundai with Bluelink app was also ranked amongst segment leaders in 3 of the 5 evaluation categories – Customer journey, Functionality and Software. The app was noted for its experience enhancements to charge management, as well as its improved remote command execution timing. The app was also recognized for its robust set of remote-control capabilities, including surround-view camera access detailed remote vehicle status and phone-as-key technology.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America