Hyundai Receives Seven 2024 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards

Editors' selections recognize Hyundai's wide range of EVs, SUVs, sedans and compact trucks

Awards focus on recommending the right vehicle for in-market buyers

Car and Driver evaluates hundreds of new vehicles per year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai received seven Editors' Choice Awards from Car and Driver. These awards are designed to help in-market buyers narrow down their shopping lists. They not only identify the 'best of the best' in 36 specific vehicle categories, they also recognize products that offer tremendous versatility and a rewarding driving experience. In short, they're the models that Car and Driver's editors are proud to recommend not just to their readers, but to their friends and families.

Hyundai 2024 Elantra N is photographed in California City, Calif. on Oct. 3, 2023.

"Receiving seven Editors' Choice awards by Car and Driver further exemplifies Hyundai's commitment to providing the very best products for our customers," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are deeply gratified to receive such prestigious accolades by Car and Driver, one of the most recognized experts in automotive guidance. Awards like this motivate us to continually pursue excellence in driving dynamics, engineering, and cutting-edge technology."

"With nearly 500 models on the market today, it can be overwhelming for buyers to know where to begin when looking to choose the right vehicle," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Tony Quiroga. "The Editors' Choice list is a great place to start the search for that perfect ride."

About Car and Driver

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide for in-market car shoppers. With an online audience of 15 million unique visitors per month (ComScore) and an award-winning print magazine, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car-shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Follow Car and Driver on X, Instagram , and Facebook.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

