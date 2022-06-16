Hyundai Releases 2023 Palisade Pricing Including New XRT Model

2023 Palisade Flagship SUV Offers Fresh Exterior and Interior Design

New Convenience Technologies: 12-inch Navigation, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, New Bluelink Features and Driver's Ergo-Motion Seat

New Palisade XRT Model Features a Rugged, Outdoors-Oriented Appearance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. For the 2023 model year, the enhanced Palisade delivers a bold, premium presence with an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features and safety content. This further establishes the Palisade's reputation as the ultimate family and road trip vehicle. Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

2023 Hyundai Palisade Pricing