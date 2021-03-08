Hyundai Releases All-New 2022 Tucson Pricing

* Freight Charges are $1,185.

The Tucson offers new equipment beyond the previous generation, including standard technology features, such as wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Pedestrian Detection added to Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), LED headlights and daytime running lights, High Beam Assist, Downhill Brake Control and Trailer Sway Control. On the inside, the standard display increases from seven to eight inches and HD Radio® is now standard. A new, more powerful 2.5-liter engine coupled with an eight-speed transmission offers both dependable power and superb efficiency, with towing capacity increasing from 1,500 lbs. to 2,000 lbs.

Also for 2022, Tucson adds an eco-focused hybrid model with a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy. Hybrid models have standard HTRAC® AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers, with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai also developed an N Line version of the Tucson to appeal to enthusiast buyers, with a more aggressive exterior and interior appearance, combining dynamic design elements with motorsport-inspired details.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

