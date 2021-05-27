Hyundai Releases IONIQ 5 Premiere Highlight Video

Hyundai today released the highlight video of its IONIQ 5 premiere. The 2022 IONIQ 5 disrupts the EV market with its ultra-fast charging, Vehicle-to-Load power capability and targeted driving range of 300 miles. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group's plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall with a pre-reservation program for early purchasers that offers special benefits.

"IONIQ 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the IONIQ brand can provide."

In the highlight video the following executives will share insights about the IONIQ 5.

José Muñoz, Global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor Company | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America

Simon Loasby , Hyundai Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling

, Hyundai Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling Olabisi Boyle , Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

To download the highlight video for inclusion in a story, please click here.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

