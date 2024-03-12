Hyundai Releases Pricing for IONIQ 5 N - the New Benchmark for High-Performance, All-Electric Driver Engagement

"Hyundai N is a key driver of advanced technology expansion throughout Hyundai," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "N brand technology and motorsport success proves Hyundai's ability to push the envelope, and our fully equipped IONIQ 5 N delivers a new level of driver engagement in the world of all-electric high performance. We are confident that both current Hyundai customers and new buyers will be impressed with the exceptional dynamism, emotion, and innovation of our new IONIQ 5 N."

2025 IONIQ 5 N Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP* IONIQ 5 N AWD 166 kW + 282 kW

(601 HP) Electric Motors Single-speed

Reduction Gear AWD $66,100 * Freight Charges for the 2025MY IONIQ 5 N are $1,375. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change

prices and features at any time.

Dual-motor AWD with rally-inspired handling supports Corner Rascal capabilities

IONIQ 5 N's Corner Rascal capabilities begin with enhancements to the body-in-white (BIW) structure, including 42 additional weld points and 6.9 feet of additional structural adhesive. The motor and battery mounts have been reinforced, while front and rear subframes are feature stiffness for increased lateral rigidity. World Rally Championship-derived integrated drive axles (IDA) have been fitted front and rear to corral stronger electric motor torque.

To enhance response and feedback, the IONIQ 5 N's steering has been strengthened for improved rigidity. The vehicle features a specially tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system incorporating a quicker ratio and enhanced steering feedback. This model-specific hardware and tuning results in a more direct and communicative steering experience for greater feel, improving driver confidence.

N Pedal3 has been developed to address the inherent weight and size of electric powertrains to deliver the responsive handling characteristics found in Hyundai's championship-winning i20 N WRC cars. This intelligent software function is designed to provide instant turn-in and enhanced throttle sensitivity. Drawing on similar technology used in i-Pedal's regenerative braking system, N Pedal prioritizes fast, exhilarating cornering over absolute energy efficiency. By utilizing greater decelerating force, weight can be transferred aggressively onto the front axle, resulting in sharper, more confident turn-in.

N Drift Optimizer3 helps to maintain the driver's desired drift angle by balancing multiple vehicle controls and responding to real-time inputs. A novel Torque Kick Drift3 function allows the driver to simulate the clutch-kick action of a rear-wheel-drive, internal-combustion vehicle to initiate and sustain easier drifts in this driver-selectable mode.

N Torque Distribution3 provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to the driver's choice of 11 levels. The rear-axle e-LSD (electronic limited-slip differential) optimizes cornering performance and control. Additional wheel sensors and upsized dampers with wider damping ranges broaden the overall tuning envelope of IONIQ 5 N's electronically controlled suspension, enabling driving characteristics from Everyday Sportscar through full Racetrack Capability, two pillars of N performance.

Improved electric propulsion system with enhanced battery cooling and N Brake Regen

This powerful EV drivetrain benefits from several technical improvements versus the standard IONIQ 5. Its electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM, providing an estimated 641 horsepower (478 kW) with N Grin Boost3 engaged. This is a result of the two-stage inverter with increased energy efficiency for stronger power output from a new 84-kWh battery. Several exclusive features aid in track performance. N Grin Boost maximizes acceleration with extra power over 10-second intervals. N Launch Control3 automatically activates N Grin Boost during launch and provides three different traction levels for the best possible acceleration, allowing drivers to launch their vehicle like a race car. Track SOC3 (state of charge) automatically calculates battery consumption every lap, maximizing driver confidence.

IONIQ 5 N sets a new benchmark for EV thermal management in severe racetrack conditions. Compared to its rivals, IONIQ 5 N boasts a higher resistance to heat-induced power degradation — loss of peak power due to excessive heat. The thermal management system relies on increased cooling area and volume, as well as enhanced motor oil cooling and a battery chiller for improved endurance. Independent radiators for the battery and motors maximize IONIQ 5 N's resistance to performance degradation both before and during intense track driving. Prior to performance driving, N Battery Pre-Conditioning can be utilized to bring battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature, choosing between 'Drag' mode for short bursts of full power or 'Track' mode, which optimizes the lowest-possible battery temperature for sustained lapping.

N Race3 technology further optimizes endurance on the circuit, giving drivers more direct control over energy consumption. N Race applies a motorsport-derived approach to maximizing available resources for the fastest possible laps overall. While configuring this type of change would normally require a full team of technicians and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers this adjustability via convenient menu selection. With N Race, drivers are given the strategic choice to prioritize 'Endurance' or 'Sprint.' 'Endurance' maximizes range on the racetrack by limiting peak power, resulting in slower temperature build-up. Conversely, 'Sprint' prioritizes power, providing shorter bursts of full energy. This flexibility helps drivers accurately manage their energy strategy, creating an ideal window to achieve their performance targets.

IONIQ 5 N's specially-tuned brakes are Hyundai's most powerful braking system to date. This N-specific hardware features 15.75-in. front rotors with four-piston monobloc calipers and 14.2-in. rear rotors. The brakes have dedicated airflow ducting for maximized cooling efficiency. In addition, the regenerative braking system, which is typically used for enhanced efficiency in EVs, has been recalibrated to prioritize braking performance. Strong regeneration serves as the primary braking force, while mechanical friction brakes are used to provide additional braking force when required, ultimately ensuring enhanced endurance on track and exceptional power recouperation.

To address the harsh braking demands of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Hyundai designed N Brake Regen3, a regenerative braking system developed specifically for IONIQ 5 N. This technology offers up to a maximum of 0.6 g of deceleration force through N Brake Regen alone, remaining engaged under ABS activation scenarios with a maximum of 0.2 g. This feature maximizes the regenerative braking power strategy, resulting in lower brake force and reduced wear applied to the mechanical brakes. The seamless blending between N Brake Regen and the hydraulic brakes creates a smooth transition, imperceptible to the driver. Moreover, this technology allows for performance-oriented left-foot braking – applying the brake and accelerator simultaneously -- a rarity among EVs.

State-of-the-art technology delivers shift feeling and engaging fun in an Everyday Sportscar

Fulfilling the N brand pillar of Everyday Sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and exhilarating driving through the integrated N e-shift and N Active Sound+. N e-shift provides unprecedented control over power delivery the natural, familiar shift feeling of a dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission. N Active Sound+ works to underpin this sensation with the futuristic electrified sound of an ICE-like engine and exhaust for a more engaging experience. Together, these features greatly enhance the joy of driving by viscerally simulating the power-shift feel, rev-matched downshifts, and powertrain soundtrack of an ICE vehicle.

Performance enthusiasts have long lamented a lack of involvement and feedback behind the wheel of many EVs due to the fundamental nature of electric power delivery. Hyundai N engineers developed driver-selectable N e-shift and N Active Sound+ functions to deliver unprecedented EV feedback and precise control during dynamic driving. The unique emphasis on precise power modulation differentiates the N approach to engagement from other EVs.

N e-shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in N's internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. This technology replicates gearshifts by controlling motor torque output and simulating the power-shift feeling between gear changes, including synchronized audible cues. There's even a synthetic redline. As a result, IONIQ 5 N delivers a more entertaining and interactive driving experience that feels far closer to a high-performance ICE model than other EVs.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more engaging and exciting sensory experience. This driver-selectable technology incorporates a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) that offers three distinct soundtracks. The 'Ignition' theme simulates the sound of an exciting internal-combustion 4-cylinder engine. 'Evolution' provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e rolling lab prototype, featuring variable volume that is synchronized with lateral g-forces while cornering. The 'Supersonic' theme is a unique aural concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The objective of N Active Sound+ isn't just added sonic excitement; this technology provides the driver with an acoustic reference point to help gauge the power utilized and available, especially useful for quickly gauging cornering speeds while hot-lapping a circuit. This capability was borne from thousands of kilometers of vehicle development and testing at the Nürburgring.

Like the standard IONIQ 5, this N variant is equipped with external Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)5 capability when paired with the V2L accessory adapter. V2L allows the driver to use energy stored in the high-voltage battery to recharge large devices including e-bikes, camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is off.

Performance-enhancing design elements to inspire passionate driving

IONIQ 5 N's exterior adds many performance-enhancing design elements, including contrasting black trim and an enlarged rear spoiler. 5 N further distinguishes itself from the standard IONIQ 5 with its unique, aggressive proportions. The vehicle sits 0.79 in. lower, and broad flares add 2.0 in. of width to accommodate wider, 21-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in high-performance tires. The model also spans 3.2 in. longer due to the prominent rear diffuser.

Up front, an N Mask graphic fascia incorporates a functional mesh inlet along with air curtains and active air flaps for extra cooling. A lip spoiler runs across the lower bumper to emphasize the 5 N's low-slung stance and improve downforce. N-exclusive 'Luminous Orange' accents start at the bottom of the front bumper, continuing along the side skirts to lend the IONIQ 5 N a race-ready appearance. This impression is further reinforced by forged 21-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in high-performance 275/35R21 Pirelli P Zero summer tires for improved ride, handling, and outright roadholding for the ultimate in track performance.

At the rear, the prominent N-exclusive spoiler routes airflow for optimal aerodynamics in concert with the orange-accented rear diffuser, further highlighting IONIQ 5 N's high-performance abilities. Integrated with the spoiler is a triangular, high-mounted brake light exclusive to this N model. Below the rear hatch is an N-exclusive black bumper with checkered-flag-themed graphics. There is also a rear window wiper and washer for enhanced rear visibility in adverse conditions.

The IONIQ 5 N's cockpit is an ideal partner for high-performance driving. The cabin proudly conveys the N family look thanks to a slew of N-branded elements, including the seats, steering wheel, and metal pedals.

A newly designed steering wheel prominently features the N logo for the first time, flanked by N drive-mode buttons. Driving modes can be customized and matched to each button in various combinations to suit the driver's preference. The N Grin Boost3 button at the three o'clock position allows instant and intuitive access to maximum acceleration and driver engagement in ten-second bursts. Paddles are optimally positioned at the driver's fingertips to engage N e-shift and N Pedal features.

The IONIQ 5 N's center console is optimized for track driving, with knee pads and shin support during cornering, as well as an adjustable armrest. A lower-console extension enhances rigidity, further supporting sporty driving. For everyday use, this assembly also offers USB-C connectivity, a wireless charger and cupholders. Track-ready N seats feature reinforced bolsters to firmly support the upper and lower body under high lateral acceleration. The seats are mounted 0.79 in. lower compared to the standard IONIQ 5 for enhanced stability, and they are heated and ventilated for comfort. Illuminated N emblems mounted just below the headrests on the two-tone front seats add a premium flourish to this high-performance cockpit.

Specifications IONIQ 5 N Motor output Front 166 kW / 223 HP Rear 282 kW / 378 HP Total output 448 kW / 601 HP N Grin Boost

output 478 kW / 641 HP (Front: 175 kW, 235 HP / Rear: 303 kW, 406 HP) Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charging Charge Speed 238kW (when connected to a DCFC 350 kW charger) Charge time 10% to 80% in 18 minutes Dimension Length 185.6 in. Width 76.4 in. Height 62.4 in. Wheelbase 118.1 in. Tires Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21 Braking system Front 4-piston (15.75 in) Rear 1-piston (14.2 in.) Regenerative

braking Deceleration 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation) 0 – 60 mph Approx. 3.25 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost function utilized) Top speed 162 mph (electronically limited) Exterior colors Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray

Matte (late availability), Atlas White, and Soultronic Orange Pearl Interior color Black with Performance Blue accents

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Footnotes:

1 - Specifications, equipment, and options are subject to change without notice. Some items may be unavailable when vehicle is built.

2 - 2025 IONIQ 5 N will be available in limited quantities at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

3 - Always use extreme caution when using the N e-Shift, N Pedal, N Torque Distribution, and N e-shift features. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations. Only use the N Race, N Drift Optimizer, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, and Track SOC features on a closed racetrack and with extreme caution. Never use N Race, N Drift Optimizer, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, and Track SOC on public roads. Frequent use of these features can weaken battery durability. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

4 - MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.

5 - Available exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging requires separate purchase of an exterior V2L accessory. V2L two-way charging will deplete battery and become inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Only use appliances that require under 16 amps. Additional limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for more details.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America