Hyundai Releases Pricing for Smarter, More Capable 2025 Tucson SUV

New, refreshed 2025 Tucson starts at $29,750 , including destination

Comprehensive changes with sharpened styling improve Hyundai's best-selling vehicle

Dramatic cabin upgrade includes new infotainment and more intuitive controls

Innovative new convenience and safety features, including Baby Mode

Full range of powertrain choices: 2.5L ICE, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models

Rugged XRT and sporty-yet-efficient hybrid N Line variants available

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for its thoroughly refreshed 2025 Tucson compact SUV, starting at $29,750, including a $1,395 destination charge. The updated 2025 Tucson continues to build upon its successful Sensuous Sportiness design identity with a more commanding appearance, including updated fascia and lighting signatures, new alloy wheel patterns and a significantly redesigned interior with improved ergonomics. A plethora of new and enhanced driver comfort, convenience and safety technologies have also been added. 2025 Tucson 2.5L models arrive at U.S. dealerships in July, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available late summer.

2025 Tucson Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP * SE 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $28,355 SEL 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,215 SEL Convenience 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $32,665 XRT 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $32,665 Limited 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $38,295 SE 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $29,855 SEL 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $31,715 SEL Convenience 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $34,165 XRT 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $34,165 Limited 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $39,795 Blue Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $33,115 SEL Convenience Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $36,115 N Line Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $37,865 Limited Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,945 SEL Plug-in Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $39,380 Limited Plug-in Hybrid 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $47,090

Redesigned interior and infotainment

The 2025 Tucson interior may feature the biggest upgrades of all, thanks to a more open-feeling design and a higher-tech yet easier-to-use infotainment interface. This cabin glow-up incorporates a redesigned panoramic curved display that integrates an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an enlarged 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. A redesigned center stack includes the addition of supplementary knobs and switchgear for frequent-use controls including audio volume and tuning, along with revamped HVAC controls for greatly improved ergonomics. The center console, steering wheel and door-panel accents have also been redesigned for both fresh appeal and enhanced usability. A new dashboard tray located above the glovebox adds even more storage space for front-seat passengers.

Diverse Smartstream™ powertrain family line-up

The 2025 Tucson comes standard with a Smartstream™ 2.5-liter, direct- and multi-port-injected gasoline engine. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder boasts up to 1871 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 1781 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm thanks to high-efficiency combustion. The eight-speed automatic transmission mated to the standard 2.5-liter I4 provides quick and crisp shifts for an engaging yet efficient driving experience.

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains

2025 Tucson hybrid and plug-in models now offer driver-adjustable levels of regenerative braking for improved control and comfort. The Hybrid powertrain's direct-injected 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces up to 1781 horsepower and 1951 lb.-ft. of torque, while total hybrid system output is up to 2311 horsepower. This hybrid architecture also produces up to 2581 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to a powerful 47.7-kW electric motor (formerly 44.2 kW) and a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tucson Hybrid delivers its abundant power through a specially tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smooth, quiet, and efficient performance.

Plug-in hybrid models feature a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four coupled with a specially tuned six-speed automatic and a more powerful 72.0-kW electric motor (increased from 66.9 kW). Plug-in hybrid total system output is rated at up to 2681 horsepower and 2581 lb.-ft. of torque. The Plug-In hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid pack, offering 13.8 kWh of lithium-ion power.

Shared hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models include standard HTRAC® all-wheel drive (AWD) to meet the needs of eco-minded buyers seeking enhanced capability in inclement weather and limited-traction situations. Driver-selectable HTRAC® Normal, Sport, Snow, and a new-for-2025 My Drive mode deliver confident driver control in a wide range of conditions. Moreover, within the new My Drive sub-menu, a novel driver-selectable Baby Mode helps reduce the sharpness of initial acceleration, smoothing out driver inputs for a gentler acceleration feeling for passengers. This more serene experience helps reduce potential disturbances that may upset infants or pets.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Footnotes

Estimated horsepower and torque ratings with premium fuel. Preproduction model with optional features shown. Actual production model may vary.

