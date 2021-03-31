Hyundai Releases Teaser Sketch of Segment-Shattering Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hyundai has released the first teaser sketch of its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. The 2022 Santa Cruz will break new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a new category of vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz will be produced Montgomery, Alabama this summer.

"Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one," said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

