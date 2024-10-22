Hyundai Releases Teen Driver Safety Week Social Series Starring Actress Julie Bowen

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the percentage of 16-year-olds with a driver's license fell from about 46% in 1983 to around 25% in recent years. This series uses humor to highlight some of the common driving anxieties for both parents and teenagers while outlining how Hyundai's standard vehicle safety features can help navigate these challenges and keep teens safe on the road. The content also shows how Hyundai's Vehicle Safeguard Alert features available on the Hyundai Bluelink App such as speed alert, curfew alert, and geo-fence alert give parents of new drivers a sense of control and peace of mind.

"Both teens and their parents are increasingly anxious about teen driving – with one in four unlicensed teens being too scared to drive," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "As part of our continued focus on quality, safety and reliability, we wanted to show how the tech and safety features of our vehicles can help empower both teens and their parents to feel more confident behind the wheel. This campaign with Julie Bowen and her sons provided us an opportunity to do that on social media with a bit of levity."

The six-part series launched on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube on Oct. 21 for Teen Driver Safety Week. The series highlights a variety of common driving challenges like parking, navigating traffic, plus dealing with blind spots. Created by INNOCEAN USA, the content will run across Hyundai's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels from Oct. 21- Nov. 15.

"As a parent, making sure my kids are safe when they get behind the wheel is very important to me," said Julie Bowen. "It's been great to partner with Hyundai and my sons on this project to show that practice and preparation plus key vehicle safety features can help teens feel more confident on the road."

In addition to the social series, Hyundai has partnered with the Wall Street Journal on custom safety-focused video content titled "Teen Mode" which will launch on Oct. 25. The video will highlight some of the fears and concerns families have around teen driving while also showing the freedom and confidence it can provide. The series of vignettes tells the personal stories of three families from across the country and how the standard safety and technology features from Hyundai help provide teens with more confidence and parents with a sense of control while they are on the road.

The content will live on Hyundai's custom content site with the Wall Street Journal, Miles That Define Us. Co-branded static and high-impact video media will also run throughout The Wall Street Journal Digital network. Video content will also be amplified in partnership with YouTube and Facebook via audience-targeted placements.

About Hyundai's Standard Safety Features

Hyundai is proud to offer industry-leading safety features on its vehicles with its network of advanced SmartSense safety technology, including:

Bluelink+ Notifications

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Surround View Monitor

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist

About Hyundai's Safety Milestones

In addition to the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid being named a Best New SUV for Teens by U.S. News & World Report, Hyundai has recently reached some important milestones in vehicle safety:

Three safety technologies are currently standard on 98% of Hyundai's product lineup: Automatic Emergency Braking/Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Warning – leading the industry with standard safety equipment (SmartSense)

Hyundai is among the industry leaders in the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) ratings with nine models earning a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) or TSP+ award. 2024 IONIQ 6 TOP SAFETY PICK+ 2024 Kona TOP SAFETY PICK+ 2024 Tucson TOP SAFETY PICK+ (upgraded July 2024 ) 2024 IONIQ 5 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (upgraded May 2024 ) 2024 Elantra TOP SAFETY PICK 2024 Palisade TOP SAFETY PICK 2024 Santa Cruz TOP SAFETY PICK 2024 Sonata TOP SAFETY PICK 2024 Santa Fe TOP SAFETY PICK



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America