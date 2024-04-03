Hyundai Santa Fe and Kona Named to Autotrader's Best New Cars For 2024 List

Santa Fe recognized for setting a new standard in its segment with distinct styling, class-leading cabin tech and impressive interior and cargo space

Subcompact Kona applauded for its futuristic design, refined interior, and impressive performance

Kona offered with buyer's choice of ICE or all-electric power; Santa Fe to be available with ICE and hybrid drivetrains

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Kona SUVs have been named to Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2024 list. This impressive recognition by the editorial team of one of America's biggest in-market automotive consumer websites underscores how both models stand out in their respective segments for their combination of style, performance, safety, and practicality. This year, the Santa Fe and Kona stand among a select group of 11 cars, trucks, and SUVs to receive this prestigious acknowledgment. In order to arrive at its Best New Cars list, Autotrader's expert editorial team evaluated new 2024 vehicles from across the auto industry, considering various factors including interior comfort, safety and cabin technology, attainability, and driving experience.

Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America accepts the Autotrader Best New Cars for 2024 Award from Ken Kraft, chief marketing officer, Cox Automotive, Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing, Cox Automotive at the 2024 New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 The 2024 Santa Fe is photographed in California City, Calif., on Nov. 16, 2023. The 2024 Kona is photographed in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 12, 2023.

"We are proud that the Santa Fe and Kona have been recognized for receiving Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2024 Award," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are dedicated to listening to customers to craft stylish, well-rounded vehicles tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern drivers with a smart array of ICE and electrified powertrains. This recognition by Autotrader reaffirms Hyundai's commitment to exceeding customer expectations and enriching their automotive journeys."

The Best New Cars for 2024 comprises 11 vehicles selected by a team of experts at Autotrader. A team of expert editors selected the models after testing and scoring new vehicles. Each chosen winner has features and attributes that go above and beyond to resonate with buyers in their respective segments, including interior comfort, build quality, technology, driving experience, and more. Autotrader's editors focus on vehicles that are groundbreaking or offer significant value. Because many vehicles are new or redesigned for 2024, the team only considered models available for purchase within the next nine months.

"The first time I saw the all-new Kona, I wondered if it was almost too futuristic. Just look at that front end," said Matt Degen, senior editor, Cox Automotive. "But once inside and driving, it felt familiar, approachable, and even fun. The Kona represents not just a totally fresh take on the subcompact SUV segment, but an absolute value, too."

"Boxy styling is nothing new in the midsize SUV class, but the Santa Fe manages to take a common trend and make it totally unique," said Eric Brandt, senior editor, Cox Automotive. "Also, as a guy with a big family, I find the extra row of seats is a nice touch." "Boxy is in and the beefed-up Santa Fe is positively swoon-worthy," said Rob Nestora, senior editor, Cox Automotive.

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

