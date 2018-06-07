Hyundai Santa Fe and Kona Win Winter Vehicle Awards from The New England Motor Press Association

"These awards from NEMPA highlights Hyundai's commitment to excellence in our growing CUV lineup," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Santa Fe's AWD system includes Torque-Vectoring Active Cornering Control to provide greater peace of mind in a variety of driving conditions. Kona's 1.6L Turbo is not only powerful, it also delivers outstanding fuel efficiency."

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine which ones prove their ability and agility in some of the toughest driving conditions and in one of the most densely populated and geographically distinct regions in America. Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and competent all-weather driving.

The 3-row Santa Fe is powered by a 3.3L V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower. Santa Fe's AWD system features Active Cornering Control that vectors torque to the wheels that have the most grip proactively. Santa Fe has an abundance of available winter specific features including Blue Link's remote start with climate control, heated side mirrors, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.

Kona powertrain offerings have top efficiency levels as a primary target. Kona is offered with a choice of two gasoline powertrains. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine produces 147 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 132 lb.-ft. of torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and delivers up to 33 miles-per-gallon on the highway*. The other engine is a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged engine generating 175 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque from 1500-4500 rpm and delivers up to 32 miles-per-gallon on the highway (*FWD drive EPA Highway estimate).

