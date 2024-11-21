Hyundai Santa Fe Named 2025 North American Utility of the Year Award Finalist

Hyundai Santa Fe recognized as one of three best new utility vehicles for 2025 by prestigious independent jury

Santa Fe's bold design and rugged capability is ready for adventure

Hyundai Santa Fe assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing America (HMMA) in Montgomery, AL

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai's all-new Santa Fe vehicle has been named a finalist for the coveted 2025 North American Utility of the Year™ Award at AutoMobility LA 2024. The announcement comes after the latest round of voting by the prestigious North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) jury.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed in Franklin, TN., on July 15, 2024.

"Hyundai continues to develop out-of-the box vehicles, and being named as a NACTOY finalist underscores our creativity and commitment to North America's ultra-competitive SUV market," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are extremely proud that the Santa Fe has achieved such significant recognition alongside other top-tier rivals. The Santa Fe prioritizes customer satisfaction with its cutting-edge technology and connectivity, providing engaging, fuel-efficient power for urban commutes and outdoor adventures alike."

Fifty independent journalists from the U.S. and Canada make up the NACTOY jury, representing dozens of leading automotive outlets from print, online, and broadcast media. Jurors are required to evaluate all eligible new vehicles over the course of the year. The annual awards seek to recognize each year's most outstanding new vehicles by weighing which models are benchmarks in their segments. NACTOY jurors consider innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value, among other factors.

"The Utility of the Year category pits two very different electric vehicles against a groundbreaking gasoline-powered family utility," said Jeff Gilbert, president, NACTOY. "All are great vehicles, but all represent very unique parts of the utility market. Any one can be a winner."

Developed under the 'Open For More' concept, the fifth-generation Santa Fe enhances everyday experiences by including a new, longer wheelbase that enables a spacious-yet-stylish interior. An expansive liftgate opens wide for loading large objects or just for enjoying surrounding landscapes. Premium available features including a Relaxation Comfort driver's seat with deployable leg rest, UV-C sterilization compartment, dual wireless charging, and all models include standard three-row seating and a panoramic curved infotainment display. The Santa Fe also offers a rugged, outdoorsy XRT variant and an efficient new hybrid powertrain that continues to gain popularity, with HEV model sales up 60% since its start of production earlier this year.

Following today's announcement, jurors will resume evaluating finalist vehicles in each category, followed by a last round of voting in late December. Winners for the 2025 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards will be announced at the opening of the Detroit Auto Show on January 10, 2025.

The seventh-generation Santa Fe has received numerous accolades since its debut, including being named Top Midsize SUV in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S APEAL Study, along with being recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards by WardsAuto. The Santa Fe was also recently named Best U.S.-Built SUV by American Cars and Racing.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

