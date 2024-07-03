Hyundai Santa Fe Named Best U.S.-Built SUV by American Cars and Racing

Hyundai Santa Fe assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing America (HMMA) in Montgomery, AL

All-new three-row SUV available with ICE and hybrid powertrains

Award announced live on 'Fox & Friends'

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new 2024 Santa Fe has been named Best U.S.- Built SUV by American Cars and Racing. The publication's awards honor the best new or significantly updated 2024-model-year vehicles assembled in the U.S. The American Cars and Racing's editorial team determined the winning vehicles by assessing their innovation, appeal, value, and overall excellence. The awards were given out in five categories: Car, Truck, SUV, Luxury Vehicle, and Sports Car. More than a dozen vehicles were eligible in the U.S.-Built SUV category this year, but Hyundai's Montgomery, AL-built Santa Fe prevailed. The award was announced Wednesday, live on Fox News network's morning show, 'Fox & Friends'.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 5, 2023.

"Hyundai's all-new Santa Fe is all about exceeding customer expectations," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With its spacious three-row interior, user-friendly infotainment and eye-catching styling, the Alabama-built SUV is making an impact in today's highly competitive midsize market."

Developed under the 'Open For More' concept, Santa Fe enhances everyday experiences by including a new, longer wheelbase that enables a spacious-yet-stylish interior. An expansive liftgate opens wide for loading large objects or just for enjoying surrounding landscapes. Premium available features including a Relaxation Comfort driver's seat with deployable leg rest, UV-C sterilization compartment, dual wireless charging, and all models include standard three-row seating and a panoramic-curved infotainment display. The Santa Fe also offers a rugged, outdoorsy XRT variant and an efficient new hybrid powertrain that continues to gain popularity with HEV sales up 90% YOY since its start of production.

"The Hyundai Santa Fe brings daring design to a segment that usually plays it safe and backs it up with a combination of refinement and features that go far beyond the expectations of its price," said Gary Gastelu, executive editor, American Cars and Racing.

American Cars and Racing

American Cars and Racing aims to bring its audience the latest on automobiles built by American brands, as well as vehicles made in the USA by foreign automakers, plus news and features from across the American racing, custom, collector and car culture scenes.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

