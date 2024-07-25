Hyundai Santa Fe Named Top Midsize SUV in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. APEAL Study

All-new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe tops Midsize SUV segment in driver satisfaction

Hyundai advances three ranks to achieve fourth place among mass-market brands

2024 Hyundai Kona secures second place in Small SUV segment

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power has named the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe as the most appealing vehicle in the midsize SUV segment in the 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM. The newly launched Santa Fe received high marks for its exceptional consumer appeal and satisfaction in its segment. In addition, Hyundai's lineup showed strong performance overall, with the Hyundai Kona securing second place in its respective segment and demonstrating significant improvements across various categories. As a brand, Hyundai climbed three ranks to achieve fourth place among mass-market automakers.

Robert Mansfield, vice president, global automotive, J.D. Power, presents the J.D. Power APEAL Best Midsize SUV trophy for the Hyundai Santa Fe to Ricky Lao, director, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America and Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America in Fountain Valley, Calif., July 23, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"We are honored to have Santa Fe recognized for standing out in this competitive segment," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "This achievement highlights Santa Fe's bold, rugged design, spacious interior, and smart tech that deeply resonate with the community. Its standout aesthetic and family-friendly features reflect our commitment to blending style, innovation, comfort, and safety."

