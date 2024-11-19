Hyundai Santa Fe Tops J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Customer Satisfaction Studies among Midsize/Large Vehicles

Study evaluates key attributes, including system usability, audio performance, and customer-reported issues

Santa Fe features a responsive 12.3-inch widescreen touch display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration as standard

Available features include Wi-Fi hotspot, 12-speaker Bose® premium audio, and Blind-Spot View Monitor

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Santa Fe has been recognized as the highest-ranked Midsize/Large vehicle in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. This award recognizes top performance in multimedia system quality and overall satisfaction, combining insights from J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (IQS), Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL), and Tech Experience Index (TXI) studies. Hyundai Santa Fe's standout ranking in the study's Midsize/Large segment is based on its ability to thoughtfully address key multimedia customer needs and deliver an exceptional in-vehicle experience as evaluated by owners.

"Santa Fe continues to set the standard for what customers expect in a midsize SUV," says Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "This recognition highlights Santa Fe's ability to deliver smart, intuitive, and reliable in-vehicle technology that brings both value and joy to customers. This award reflects Hyundai's dedication to crafting vehicles that provide a seamless, intuitive, and enjoyable driving experience.

The Hyundai Santa Fe features a responsive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration as standard equipment, along with an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other available features include 12-speaker Bose® premium audio, Wi-Fi hotspot, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and dual wireless device chargers.

J.D. Power officials presented Hyundai with the 2024 Multimedia Quality and Customer Satisfaction trophy last week following the release of the study's results in September. The study evaluates key attributes including system usability, audio performance, and customer-reported issues, providing a comprehensive view of the multimedia experience.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data analytics and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights, and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

