Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Autotrader Best New Cars For 2021 Honor

Autotrader editors took note of Hyundai's significant improvements to its Santa Fe: "Hyundai is rather good at SUVs and hybrids, and it was about time the two came together. The interior is notable, too. Hyundai vehicles are quietly becoming more and more premium with each update."

The new Santa Fe offers a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. The hybrid propulsion system is the first of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up. In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time.

Hyundai Motor America

