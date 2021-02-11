Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Autotrader Best New Cars For 2021 Honor
- 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe One of Only Twelve Vehicles to Receive Award
- 2021 Model Now Offers Hybrid Propulsion with All-Wheel Drive Capability
- New, Upscale Santa Fe Calligraphy Edition Available
Feb 11, 2021, 12:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Santa Fe has received the Autotrader Best New Cars for 2021 accolade. The Santa Fe is one of only twelve vehicles, including cars, trucks and SUVs, to receive this important award. "Hyundai continually listens to its consumers while working hard to improve our vehicles and the refreshed 2021 Santa Fe reflects this commitment. It is very satisfying to receive top-tier media honors like Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2021 award in recognition of Santa Fe's product excellence," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.
Autotrader editors took note of Hyundai's significant improvements to its Santa Fe: "Hyundai is rather good at SUVs and hybrids, and it was about time the two came together. The interior is notable, too. Hyundai vehicles are quietly becoming more and more premium with each update."
The new Santa Fe offers a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. The hybrid propulsion system is the first of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up. In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time.
