Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Cars.Com Mid-Size SUV Challenge

"The Santa Fe includes advanced safety, comfort and convenience technologies as a direct result of our listening to customers' needs," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The recognition by Cars.com placing Santa Fe as the leader in the mid-size SUV challenge in a highly competitive product landscape, further emphasizes Hyundai's commitment to our customers."

Mid-size SUV models that offered many features were requested by Cars.com for the Mid-Size SUV Challenge. Selection criteria was based on 17 separate categories including ride quality, handling, front and back seat comfort and amenities, such as touchscreens, connectivity and multimedia.

"The Santa Fe is a home run for value, with the most generous buffet of luxury features and advanced tech in the mid-size group for the lowest price by a lot – barely more than some top-trim compact SUVs," said Fred Meier, Washington Bureau Chief of Cars.com and one of the Challenge's judges. "The touchscreen design is a master class for others, with a wide screen, fast response, line-of-sight placement and real shortcut buttons and knobs packaged around the screen."

The Hyundai Santa Fe has also been a recipient of five additional awards including the 2019 Kelley Blue Book Long-term Ownership Value Award, a 2019 Wards Best Interior, Most Dependable Midsize SUV by J.D. Power, Redesign of the Year by ALG® and a 2018 GOOD DESIGN® Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ and was recently awarded the top 5-Star Safety Rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

