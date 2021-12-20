Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Prestigious 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award

"We are pleased to win the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment for the third year in a row," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With four distinct powertrains, hybrid and plug-in versions and a suite of the very latest features and technology, the 2022 Santa Fe is a smart choice for a wide range of SUV buyers."

Kelley Blue Book editors noted that the secret to the Santa Fe's success continues to be its overall excellence, thoroughly proven by Best Buy Award wins in 2020, 2021 and now, 2022.

