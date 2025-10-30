Hyundai Set to Go BigTime with IONIQ 9 Off-Road SUV Concept at 2025 SEMA Show

"Hyundai is more than proud to present the innovative IONIQ 9 off-road concept developed by BigTime at the 2025 SEMA show," said Sean Gilpin, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Its aggressive lift, all-terrain tires and rugged off-road design inspire both innovation and customization — the hallmarks of any successful SEMA concept. This concept takes IONIQ 9 into new off-road terrain it has yet to explore, and we're confident it's more than up for the adventure.

"We're stoked to be working with Hyundai on the IONIQ 9. EVs have come a long way, so getting a chance to put our own spin on an off-road-themed IONIQ 9 is pretty cool," said Jeremiah Burton, Chief Executive Officer at BigTime. "We believe all cars are cool, no matter what you drive. And bringing some elements from the off-road scene to the EV scene can hopefully inspire some future off-roaders."

"We themed this IONIQ 9 off of our 1977 vintage cabover we call 'Bud'. This new-tech-meets-vintage look makes the car stand out, and with some performance mods, make it a capable off-roader. It's exciting to be part of this new chapter where electric cars can be fun and functional but still have character."

BigTime

The BigTime content venture, led by automotive personalities Jeremiah Burton and Zach Jobe, are known for their creative capabilities in developing innovative concepts that amplify and expand the imagery of popular consumer vehicles. Jeremiah and Zach are well-known and respected figures at the SEMA show, having built a loyal audience, both online and in-person. Their deep knowledge of cars, combined with their accessible and entertaining content style, makes them ideal for telling stories of how vehicle modification can be simple, rewarding, and inclusive. The IONIQ 9 concept will receive extensive focus on BigTime's various social platforms, including Instagram, with a number of build-stories expanding on the unique concept.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i Standard on Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims. Up to 422 hp (157.3 kW + 157.3 kW) standard with 700 Nm (516 lb.-ft.) of AWD torque. Actual horsepower will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED