Hyundai Shares in the #BecauseFútbol Passion with Presenting Sponsorship of Univision's Sábado Futbolero

"#BecauseFútbol perfectly describes the acts of fandom inspired by Mexico's top sports league," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We wanted to join in that spirit with a campaign that entertains fans and connects with Hispanic audiences each week on Univision's broadcast."

"We are thrilled to work with a partner in Hyundai that recognizes and shares the passion our audience has for soccer," said Dan Riess, executive vice president, Chief Growth Officer at Univision. "From strategy to creative to content to social, Hyundai tapped into our full suite of in-house capabilities to serve as a true end-to-end solution, helping to create a campaign that connects with our fanáticos."

The new Hyundai TV spots, directed by Argentine Martin Kalina of Pulse Films and edited by Kyle Brown of Exile, include:

Asado : You're never safe at a BBQ with rival fans

You're never safe at a BBQ with rival fans Abuela : Fan passion remains no matter your age

Fan passion remains no matter your age Lemonade: Even lemonade stands get in on the game's biggest rivalries

During the Sábado Futbolero broadcast, Hyundai will also have a custom opening sequence that was developed in collaboration with Univision, logo placements on various graphics and in-game virtual ads. The integrated campaign will include custom social content and a call to action for fans to share their club passion. #BecauseFútbol was conceived and executed by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

