Hyundai Shows that Quality Vehicles Don't Have to Be a Luxury in New Marketing Campaign

With this campaign, Hyundai emphasizes its commitment to building quality and reliable cars, without the premium price tag. Just because someone is buying a mainstream vehicle doesn't mean they shouldn't expect high quality and performance.

"We understand people trust what we do, not what we say," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are committed to going farther to earn our consumers trust and build quality cars that are dependable, long lasting, and safe. This campaign showcases how quality isn't a luxury and what we're doing is something you'd expect a premium brand to do."

Each 30-second ad uses eye-catching imagery and comparisons to represent the quality, dependability and safety of Hyundai vehicles including:

showing that Hyundai's high-strength steel can withstand up to 4X its own weight by comparing it to the weight of an elephant,

demonstrating how every Hyundai vehicle is tested under extreme weather ranging from -20 to 120 degrees, and

having a battering ram on stage mimic the tests involved in the IIHS vehicle safety testing – while also mentioning that Hyundai is leading the competition with nine IIHS Top Safety picksi.

"Despite the numerous industry awards and standard luxury features, there is still a misconception of the Hyundai brand," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "This campaign is showing the evolution of Hyundai and that quality, dependability, reliability and safety is thoughtfully built into every model, in a way that breaks through the feature-driven auto ad clutter."

The campaign will feature three 30-second spots that will run throughout the remainder of 2024. The ads will be featured across broadcast, digital and programmatic platforms and will extend across Hyundai's social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube as well as CRM and HyundaiUSA.com.

Hyundai will also have custom social content that lean into several proof points of quality, dependability, reliability and safety.

" 500K Elantra": A Hyundai owner is close to hitting 500,000 miles in his 2006 Elantra and Hyundai is publishing assets showcasing this Elantra through a modern, colorful, and high-production shoot, showing the world that it's just as proud of an 18-year-old Elantra as they are of the newer models, because they're all built to last.

"Now Untrending": Social media trends come and go, but Hyundais are built to outlast them all. Through this social content, Hyundai will mention different trends and how of the Hyundai SUVs that hit the road 10 years ago, a majority of them are still going strong.

"How to Make a Hyundai": Some people are stuck on old ideas of Hyundai. With this creative, Hyundai is sharing surprising truths to sway opinion in a series about how Hyundai makes their vehicles.

" TUCSON 20th": To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai will be publishing imagery of both the 2005 Tucson and the 2025 Tucson highlighting different key features and changes between the two models over the years.

This campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

About Hyundai's IIHS Top Safety Picks

Hyundai currently leads the Industry for IIHS Top Safety Pick & TSP+ iiwith nine awards as well as having industry-leading standard safety equipment (SmartSense). Awards include:

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA have received 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus awards, and 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA, SONATA, TUCSON, SANTA FE, PALISADE, and SANTA CRUZ have received 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards. Learn more at www.iihs.org. Claim based on 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus awards as of July 29, 2024.

ii To qualify for 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. It also must earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights. For details visit www.iihs.org.

