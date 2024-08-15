Hyundai Supports Sustainability, Housing, and Hunger Relief Programs in Coastal Georgia

Hyundai partners with Ducks Unlimited on wetlands and waterfowl conservation in Coastal Georgia

Hyundai continues partnership with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on expanding affordable home ownership

Hyundai continues partnership with the Salvation Army of Savannah and partners with The Food Bank, Inc. in Statesboro, Georgia on hunger relief efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai recently contributed to organizations in the Coastal Georgia region to bolster sustainability, housing, and hunger relief efforts. Hyundai partnered with Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit focused on conserving, restoring, and managing wetlands and associated habitats for waterfowl. Hyundai also continued its partnerships with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on expanding affordable home ownership, as well as the Salvation Army of Savannah on hunger relief efforts. The donations are part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society by supporting programs that foster health, safety, and growth in communities.

"With Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) quickly approaching its start of production in the coming months, we are thrilled to continue supporting local organizations with impactful missions," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are honored to help strengthen sustainability, housing, and hunger relief programs that do good for both the community and the environment."

Hyundai's new partnership with Ducks Unlimited, the world's largest private wetlands and waterfowl conservation organization, underscores its commitment to creating a more sustainable future for all. Hyundai's contribution to Ducks Unlimited's Southeast Wetlands Initiative in Georgia will advance wetland enhancement, restoration, and protection efforts across the state that contain critical wildlife habitat, including managed coastal wetlands, bottomland hardwood forests, and freshwater marshes.

"Ducks Unlimited is honored to partner with Hyundai in our collective efforts to conserve vital wetland ecosystems in Georgia," said Chad Ledford, director of development for Georgia, Ducks Unlimited. "The state's incredible wetlands are crucial in maintaining biodiversity and providing climate resiliency for our communities. With this gift, Hyundai is helping Ducks Unlimited ensure a healthier environment for future generations to enjoy."

Hyundai established its partnership with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity in 2023 to support its mission of building homes, communities, and hope. With the vision of everyone having a decent place to live, the organization will use the donation to help expand housing affordability in the Coastal Georgia area.

Since 2023, Hyundai has supported the Salvation Army of Savannah, whose work combats food insecurity in the community. Providing free meals, groceries, food pantry vouchers, and special holiday meals, the Salvation Army of Savannah mitigates the threat of hunger and brings hope. This donation will help provide more nutritious meals to the most vulnerable members of the Savannah community. Hyundai and HMGMA employees also volunteered at the kitchen to help serve lunches to people in need.

Lastly, Hyundai also donated to The Food Bank, Inc. in Statesboro, Georgia, who for over 40 years has been dedicated to nourishing the community and eliminating hunger. The donation will help towards a future where everyone enjoys access to nutritious food. Employees from HMGMA attended the ribbon cutting for its new facility in support of its mission.

