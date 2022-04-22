Hyundai Tucson Named 2022 Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News and World Report

"The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was designed and built with eco-focused families in mind," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "It has an efficient hybrid powertrain, spacious interior and cargo volume, infotainment and driver assistance features, and advanced safety technology. Receiving the U.S. News & World Report's Best Plug-in Hybrid award confirms the Tucson PHEV meets the demands of today's eco-conscious drivers."

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about prominent issues affecting their lives.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America