Hyundai Tucson Receives Perfect Score in Car Seat Safety by Cars.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Hyundai Tucson received a perfect score from Cars.com in their annual Car Seat Fit Report Card. The Tucson was one of only four vehicles to receive all A's in the expert safety check evaluations. The Tucson was a frontrunner due to easy-access anchors and ample legroom to accommodate four different child passenger seat styles – forward-facing convertible seat, rear-facing convertible seat, infant and booster and the latch system itself. Cars.com examined 51 of the newest vehicles, 14 of the most-popular two-row SUVs, in a series of tests to determine which models performed best in each of the car seat evaluations.
"Correct installation and proper use of car seats is critical and can help prevent child tragedies, should a crash occur," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "The all-new Tucson provides an array of technology and safety features proving ideal for any family, while the recognition by Cars.com for Tucson's exemplary performance in their Car Seat Fit Report Card evaluation reminds consumers on the importance of proper child passenger restraints and installation."
Any 2021 and 2022 model vehicles, regardless of introduction or refresh date, can be considered for Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card evaluations.
Editor-in-Chief at Cars.com and certified child safety seat installation technician, Jenni Newman said, "The 2022 Hyundai Tucson received a perfect car seat score based on multiple variables including plenty of room for the car seat and the child; car seat placement that didn't impact driver or front-passenger legroom; latch and tether anchors that are easy to access and use, as well as no fit issues involving head restraint or seat contouring."
Hyundai recently announced a partnership with Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) to further promote child passenger safety with periodic car seat inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops. Hyundai plans to expand the project to other regions in 2022. To learn more about the CHLA partnership, please click CHLA.org/blog.
To learn more about Cars.com 2021 Car Seat Fit evaluations, please click here.
Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
