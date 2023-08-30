Hyundai Unveils Refreshed 2024 Elantra Lineup for North American Market in Digital News Conference

New Shark-nose Front Design Creating a Strong, Wide Appearance
New Rear Design Features H Motif with LED Taillights Across the Body
More Customer-friendly Safety and Technology Features
Eye-catching Exterior Design Changes and Handling Upgrades to Elantra N
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today launched the improved 2024 Elantra compact sedan for the North American market during a YouTube news conference. Simon Loasby, influential designer and head of the Hyundai Style Group at Hyundai Motor Company, walked viewers through the design upgrades. José Muñoz, president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America elaborated on the resurgence of consumer interest in sedans. Hyundai has a strong history of regularly updating its Elantra lineup and exceeding customer expectations. The 2024 Elantra goes on sale this fall.
"The 2024 Elantra is proof of Hyundai's commitment to design-forward vehicles with innovative technology," said Muñoz. "The car market has stabilized, and Hyundai remains committed to sedans as a part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment. Our car mix is higher than the industry."
"Our development direction was to refine the Elantra outside and inside," said Loasby. "We've added customer-friendly features and created a more unique, purposeful, and playful character. We have emphasized Elantra's bold, dynamic exterior design achieving what we call Parametric Dynamics, conveying new emotions to customers through geometrically separated beauty. Elantra has a new shark-nosed character that gives the car an aggressive, wider stance."
Elantra Exterior Enhancements
New front and rear fascias
Thinner LED daytime running lights with a metallic bar connecting them
New two-piece grille with body-colored center element
New flat stainless steel Hyundai emblem
Rear diffuser with a wide U-shaped silver element
New front fenders
New 15,16, 17, and 18-inch alloy wheel designs
C-pillar trim features Parametric Dynamics design theme
New color choices:
Ecotronic Gray (New, available on SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, HEV, N)
Ultimate Red (New, available on SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, HEV, N, New color added for N model)
Exotic Green (New, available on N-Line only)
Amazon Gray (New, available on SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, HEV)
2024 Elantra Safety
New rear side airbags (standard all trims)
New rear seat belt reminder (standard all trims)
Steering wheel haptic feedback (standard all trims) added to:
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
2024 Elantra Interior Enhancements
New soft-touch front door panels
New color choices
New H-Tex leather seating surfaces on Limited trims
New 4.2-inch instrument cluster design
Two rear seat USB-C outlets added
One front seat USB-C outlet added
Redesigned wireless charging pad
2024 Elantra Technology Enhancements
Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse standard on Limited trim
Digital Key 2 (compatible with iPhone and Android)
Vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluelink+ Connected Car technology
Six standard audio speakers
Bose Premium Audio with eight speakers now standard on Limited and N-Line trims
10.25-inch infotainment system now standard on SEL trims and above
2024 Elantra N New Unique Exterior and Interior Features
Front grille and fascia
Side sills
19-inch forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
Rear wing spoiler
Rear fascia with diffuser
Dual exhaust
Steering wheel and shift knob
Instrument cluster and infotainment systems
N light sport bucket seats with illuminated logo
2024 Elantra N Ride and Handling Enhancements
Engine mount membrane reinforced to improve after shake and agility
G bushing reinforcement for yaw response and steering precision
Rear Suspension/ABS insulator change from rubber to urethane on rear support for improved damping and yaw response
ECS hardware improved for enhancement of body control
ECS software optimized for hardware change
Steering gear box yoke spec changed for improved steering connection and precision
Steering universal joint friction reduction for improved steering precision
Motor Driven Power Steering software optimized for chassis and steering changes
Tire pressure increase - Front 36 / rear 34 psi (current 35/33) to optimize front axle load increase while maintaining front to rear ride and handling balance
Powertrains That Deliver Performance and Fuel Efficiency The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.0L engine, 2.0L turbo engine, 1.6L turbo engine, and 1.6L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.0L turbo was developed especially for the N.
Hyundai Motor America Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
