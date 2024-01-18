Hyundai Vehicles Named 2024 Best Cars For the Money by U.S. News & World Report

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

18 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET

  • Three Hyundai products featured by U.S. News & World Report
  • Awards announced during the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been awarded three models in the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on Sept 22, 2023.
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on Sept 22, 2023.

"Having three vehicles recognized with Best Cars for the Money awards by U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the thoughtful engineering our vehicles offer," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our product line-up delivers a compelling blend of innovative design, efficiency and sharp driving dynamics, combined with surprise and delight features."

"With Best Cars for the Money wins in three unique categories, Hyundai has demonstrated that it delivers great vehicles that are strong values," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ 5 and Tucson stand out among the competition as cars that provide a rewarding ownership experience and low ownership costs."

Covering 12 automotive categories, the U.S. News & World Report awards put a spotlight on new cars and SUVs that combine long-term value with excellent ownership experiences. Scores are based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The awards also factor in real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.

U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle BrandsBest Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching carsfinding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice

The Hyundai IONIQ 6iii electric sedan has been named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice. This award, given by EV Pulse, celebrates an electric vehicle...
Hyundai Earns 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification

Hyundai Earns 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification

Hyundai Motor America is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.