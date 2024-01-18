Hyundai Vehicles Named 2024 Best Cars For the Money by U.S. News & World Report

Three Hyundai products featured by U.S. News & World Report

Awards announced during the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been awarded three models in the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 named Best EV for the Money

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid named for its third time, Best Hybrid Car for the Money

Hyundai Tucson named Best Compact SUV for the Money

"Having three vehicles recognized with Best Cars for the Money awards by U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the thoughtful engineering our vehicles offer," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our product line-up delivers a compelling blend of innovative design, efficiency and sharp driving dynamics, combined with surprise and delight features."

"With Best Cars for the Money wins in three unique categories, Hyundai has demonstrated that it delivers great vehicles that are strong values," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ 5 and Tucson stand out among the competition as cars that provide a rewarding ownership experience and low ownership costs."

Covering 12 automotive categories, the U.S. News & World Report awards put a spotlight on new cars and SUVs that combine long-term value with excellent ownership experiences. Scores are based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The awards also factor in real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.

U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

