Hyundai Veloster N Named a 2019 Automobile® Magazine All-Star

"We couldn't be more thrilled that our first N model has been named a highly-exclusive Automobile® All-Star," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Veloster N has been extremely well received by enthusiast media and customers alike, and the Automobile All-Star designation further confirms its visceral appeal to those who truly love to drive."

Hyundai's high-performance N brand was developed to make the driver's heart beat faster whenever they're behind the wheel. With fun-to-drive character as a top priority, Veloster N has been developed to deliver thrilling cornering ability coupled with everyday sports car drivability and race track capability. Veloster N was born in Namyang, Hyundai's global R&D center, and was thoroughly honed at its Nurburgring-based testing center in Germany.

AUTOMOBILE® ALL-STARS

From the award's beginning more than 30 years ago, choosing the AUTOMOBILE All-Stars has been about cutting through hype and noise in search of a select group of vehicles that exhibits outstanding style, performance, functionality, class, importance, and desirability. AUTOMOBILE chooses its All-Stars vehicle contender list from the entirety of all-new, heavily revised, or newly significant model variants on sale or otherwise available in the U.S. in the 12 months preceding its test, which occurs annually in December. To receive an invitation to the annual shootout, culled from an initial list of dozens more, means a car is massively impressive and already worthy of recognition.

The AUTOMOBILE editorial staff spends several days driving the contenders on public roads and on a racetrack, and casts final votes via private ballot. The formula is straightforward: no price caps, no categories, and no convoluted point-scoring rules. Indeed, All-Stars is the automotive media industry's most straightforward award shootout: The vehicles that spark the most passion, inspire the biggest grins, and deliver an experience as true to their original intent as possible inevitably walk away with an All-Stars trophy.

