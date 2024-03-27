Hyundai Wins Best Multicultural Marketing Award by MediaPost for "Cautionary Tales" Hispanic Campaign Featuring IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6

For the ninth year, MediaPost is naming its picks for top automotive marketers and agencies at the Marketing Automotive Conference taking place during the New York International Auto Show on March 27 at the Javits Center in New York. Hyundai's "Cautionary Tales" or "Viejos Cuentos" campaign has been hailed for its innovative approach and cultural resonance.

Hyundai "Cautionary Tales" IONIQ 5 and 6 Campaign TV Spot

"We're delighted to receive MediaPost's Best Multicultural Campaign award, which underscores Hyundai's dedication to dispelling misconceptions and promoting inclusivity within the EV landscape," stated Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "To further ease EV adoption among Hispanic audiences, Hyundai is defying electric vehicle myths in a relatable way that emotionally resonates with prospective buyers by making the electrification journey accessible, convenient, and reliable."

"The jurors, including myself, were impressed with the intuitive approach that 'Cautionary Tales' took to addressing the problem of hesitation by Hispanic consumers when it comes to electric vehicles," said Tanya Gazdik, Automotive Editor at MediaPost and lead juror for the awards. "Getting consumers comfortable with the idea of purchasing an electric vehicle is a task facing all automakers and Hyundai has approached it thoughtfully and the company's sales numbers reflect that."

"We're immensely proud of the collaborative effort that led to the success of our 'Cautionary Tales' campaign," remarked Erik Thomas, director, experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "By crafting narratives that resonate emotionally and culturally with Hispanic audiences, we are paving the way for EV adoption. With our award-winning IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, we aim to empower families and individuals with a confident and exhilarating driving journey that seamlessly integrates into their dynamic lifestyles."

Production house CANADA and director Miguel Campaña filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in collaboration with Lopez Negrete's Chief Creative Officer Fernando Osuna and Executive Creative Director Alex García. The campaign, aimed at Hispanic audiences, launched May 2, 2023, and included a :30 TV commercial, :15 online video, and digital and social media content.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the premier Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services. The wide array of services includes strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America