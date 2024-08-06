Hyundai Wins Multiple Product Recognitions in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards

Hyundai Elantra named Best Vehicle for First-time New Car Buyers and Top Pick for Urbanites

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai received six product wins in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards. The 2024 Hyundai Elantra was awarded the Best Vehicle for First-time New Car Buyers and Top-Pick for Urbanites. In addition, the IONIQ 5 received three recognitions including Top Pick for Tomorrow Seekers, Suburbanites and New Parents and the IONIQ 6 a Top Pick for Tomorrow Seekers. This year, Newsweek ranked vehicles in thirteen psychographic categories which were chosen to align with new car buyer behavior and driving impressions.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into our Hyundai products," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The product recognitions give credit to all the hard-working women and men of Hyundai who continue to listen to the customer and deliver beautifully designed, high quality and safe vehicles that diverse customers want and the reliability they deserve. Regardless of what phase of life you are in, Hyundai offers something for everyone."

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

