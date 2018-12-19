Hyundai Wins Three 2018 GOOD DESIGN® Awards

"Hyundai is honored to be recognized by one of the world's most preeminent programs for design excellence worldwide," said Chris Chapman, chief designer, Hyundai Design Center. "The Kona, Santa Fe, and Le Fil Rouge Concept Car all meet a youthful expectation our customers have come to expect from Hyundai, each having their own unique character, and avoiding a "family look" of similar designs where the only difference is size. Winning this award for the eighth consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to designing better vehicles in this dynamic automotive landscape."

The 2018 Kona employs refined aesthetics with sculpted body forms and sporty contours for an athletic, bold, and striking appearance. Its distinctive design is reinforced by the car's voluminous, aggressive body styling that emphasizes its well-proportioned, dynamic silhouette. A low and wide stance complements its profile, with a long wheelbase and short overhangs, ensuring sporty, nimble handling, in addition to delivering superior driving stability at highway speeds. Its masculine, protective 'armor' combines powerfully with the futuristic LED lighting to create a high-tech look. The unique features of the exterior continue inside with a strong horizontal character line creating a wide and spacious feel. The Kona's fluid details contribute to a sensuous experience and enhance the comfort-focused environment.

The 2019 Santa Fe has a bold look that is enhanced by refined lines that reinforce the vehicle's status in Hyundai's SUV lineup. The face of the new Santa Fe is highlighted by Hyundai's signature Cascading Grille and a Composite Light design comprising LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The exterior design is characterized by a powerful wide stance and an athletic body that makes a statement from 100 feet away. The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a roomy layout featuring a strong horizontal design theme and enhanced visibility. Premium touches such as the layered, three-dimensional instrument panel and contrasting seat stitching ensures a high level of luxury within the cabin.

The Le Fil Rouge Concept Car is a reinterpretation of Hyundai's 1974 Coupe Concept and marks the beginning of the Sensuous Sportiness era for Hyundai design. The Sensuous Sportiness design language will bring instinctive beauty, emotional value and desirability to Hyundai vehicles. Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in car design: proportion, architecture, styling, and technology.

Founded in Chicago in 1950, the GOOD DESIGN® Awards honor the yearly achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence. GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and the most prestigious architecture and design awards program organized worldwide and strives to create a revived awareness about contemporary design. The awards honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have charted new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace. In November, juries met in New York and San Francisco and selected over 900 product designs and graphics from over 38 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their design excellence.

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

