Hyundai Zero-Emissions Fuel Cell Mileage Circumnavigates Globe More Than 400 Times for National Hydrogen Day

"Celebrating National Hydrogen Day 2020, we're incredibly proud of our hydrogen vehicle impact in reducing harmful greenhouse emissions on our planet. As the hydrogen refueling infrastructure continues to grow, we applaud the exponential emissions reduction it will bring, resulting in a cleaner atmosphere for everyone," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai's growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai's continued momentum with the industry's most diverse SUV eco powertrain lineup. The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles, one of the greatest of any zero-emissions vehicle, and refueling can be achieved in as little as five minutes, rivaling comparable internal-combustion SUVs in terms of both range and refueling speed. NEXO dealers include Keyes Hyundai in Van Nuys, Tustin Hyundai, Capitol Hyundai in San Jose and Roseville Hyundai near Sacramento.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

