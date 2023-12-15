Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson Awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

15 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

  • TOP SAFETY PICK+ is the Non-profit Organization's Highest Safety Rating
  • Elantra and Tucson Meet IIHS' Updated and More Stringent Crashworthiness Evaluations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson have each received TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's top honor. These vehicles are being recognized for meeting the IIHS' newest and most-stringent crash-worthiness evaluations and for their front-crash prevention systems which are designed to protect pedestrians both during the day and at night. This latest accomplishment reinforces Hyundai's commitment to meeting the non-profit organization's more-advanced driver and pedestrian safety requirements.

Continue Reading
The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023.
The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023.
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in Calif., on July 5, 2023.
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in Calif., on July 5, 2023.

"This is great news for our recently refreshed Elantra sedan and Tucson compact SUV, two of our highest-volumes models," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We made it a priority to improve our vehicles' safety engineering to meet the more-stringent TSP+ testing requirements recently instituted by IIHS. We are extremely proud that Hyundai now holds five TSP+ (2023 Palisade, 2023 IONIQ 6, 2024 Tucson, Elantra and IONIQ 5) and one TSP (2023 Sonata/Sonata HEV) for the 2023 IIHS vehicle ratings."

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. "Acceptable" or "Good" headlights must be standard across all trims and a front-crash prevention system that earns "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

According to IIHS, "the Elantra and Tucson both come with a standard front crash prevention system that earns each Superior ratings in the daytime pedestrian tests, and an Advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation for Tucson and Superior rating for Elantra."   

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Fatherly Names Hyundai IONIQ 6 One of Its Top 10 Family Cars of the Year for 2023

Fatherly Names Hyundai IONIQ 6 One of Its Top 10 Family Cars of the Year for 2023

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named one of Fatherly's 'Top 10 Family Cars of the Year' for 2023. The all-electric vehicle received praise from the...
Hyundai Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving USA Partnership

Hyundai Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving USA Partnership

Hyundai Motor America today announced a partnership with Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving USA, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to ocean...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.