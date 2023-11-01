Hyundai's 2024 IONIQ 5 Awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by IIHS

Hyundai Motor America

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 Recognized for Meeting More-Stringent IIHS Crashworthiness Standards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2024 IONIQ 5 has earned the highest safety designation, TOP SAFETY PICK+, from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2024 IONIQ 5 includes additional reinforcements to the B-pillar and door sill to meet the latest, more-stringent side crash testing by IIHS. The IONIQ 5 offers distinctive and innovative design along with up to 300 miles of all-electric range (depending on trim) and a host of Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety features for customers seeking an alternative-propulsion vehicle.

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 photographed in Irvine, Calif., July 5, 2023.
The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 photographed in Irvine, Calif., July 5, 2023.

"The award-winning IONIQ 5 includes numerous standard safety systems and a host of technology and driver assist safety features not found on other EVs," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We are proud of the safety improvements made for the 2024 model year and will continue to innovate with our safety, design and engineering."

"The updated IONIQ 5 was put through the new, more-stringent version of the IIHS side test and earned a Good rating, said David Harkey, president, IIHS. "The SUV is available with Good-rated LED projector headlights or Acceptable-rated LED reflectors. Its standard front crash prevention system earns a Superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and an Advanced rating in the nighttime test."

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. "Acceptable" or "Good" headlights must be standard across all trims and a front-crash prevention system that earns "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

Hyundai Motor America 
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.  

