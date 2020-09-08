Hyundai's Chief Communications Officer Dana W. White Named to Women in Automotive Board

"I'm honored to have been selected to join the Women in Automotive leadership board," said Dana White, CCO, Hyundai Motor North America. 'I'm excited to champion the value of women to the automotive market, while also helping women within the industry maximize their impact on the business and lead the industry into the future."

White recently joined Hyundai after serving as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesperson for the Department of Defense and Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis. In her role as CCO, she reports directly to José Muñoz, Global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA)/Hyundai Motor America (HMA). In the newly defined role, she is responsible for leading all regional communications and public relations strategy for HMNA, HMA, Genesis Motor America (GMA) and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) in coordination with other affiliates including the Hyundai Washington DC office.

"We are very excited to have Dana White, CCO, Hyundai Motor North America, join our Women in Automotive board. Her contributions, thought-leadership, passion and enthusiasm to champion women in the automotive industry will serve well to help us accelerate the vision and mission of our organization," Jody DeVere, Co-Founder, Women in Automotive LLC.

WOMEN IN AUTOMOTIVE

Women in Automotive (WIA) a US-based industry organization was founded by six industry female leaders in partnership with JKR Advertising out of Orlando, six years ago. The organization is missioned with improving the entire automotive industry by elevating the role of women within it. Through conferences, events, seminars and community engagement, Women in Automotive champions the idea that women do belong in Automotive and the key is identifying and working to remove the obstacles that are hindering this progress.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

