Hyundai’s National Marketing Campaign Shows How the 2020 Palisade is the Perfect SUV for However You Family

Starting tomorrow, Hyundai will air four new TV spots that highlight how not all families are the same, and neither are all SUVs. The ads will debut on Sept. 5 during the first the professional football game of the 2019 season. The spots demonstrate the Palisade's capability (HTRAC AWD), advanced safety features (Blind View Monitor) and convenient features (3 rd row power folding seats) - offering a better choice for a family-friendly SUV.

"As the newest and flagship member in our family of high-quality vehicles, the Palisade brings the right amount of size and sophistication for all families," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We understand that families are looking for more than just a practical and capable SUV. The Palisade's advanced technology, entertainment, preventative safety features, and seating for up to eight passengers provide families with a better experience while on the road."

"When developing this new campaign, we considered how individuals are actually part of many families," said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director, INNOCEAN USA. "We were fortunate to work with Academy winner Wally Pfister who brought our scripts to life beautifully, and Jason Bateman's voiceover really captured the warmth we were hoping to convey."

2020 Palisade TV Spots

"Like Family"

A dad and his different "families" use the Hyundai Palisade to surf, catch a football game, and enjoy a meal together.

"Family Tree"

A mom with her "families" as they complete a marathon, enjoy an afternoon at the spa, and catch a night out.

"Tide Pools"

Generations of a family go from the aquarium to the coast, enjoying a full day of together time.

"Where You Go"

No matter what road your family chooses, its better in the fully-capable Hyundai Palisade with HTRAC all-wheel drive.

These spots will air on national TV throughout the fall on hit programs such as This is Us, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent, House Hunters, Fear the Walking Dead and will be supported across Hyundai's social media channels.

The Palisade campaign will also include a series of digital videos targeted at in-market SUV shoppers. The content will run on Facebook and automotive shopping sites and will showcase the numerous features that give Palisade its competitive advantage. Additionally, there will be brand and Facebook pre-roll videos to support the campaign.

The 2020 Palisade marketing program was produced by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

