Hyundai's "The Drop" Marketing Campaign Unveils the New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Heralding Sneaker Culture

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai in collaboration with Culture Brands, its African American marketing agency, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the highly anticipated 2024 Santa Fe SUV. The latest addition to the popular "OKAY Hyundai" series, the new campaign, titled "The Drop", seamlessly integrates the allure of sneaker culture with the dynamic, adventure-driven lifestyle of the all-new fifth-generation Santa Fe.

Video: Hyundai “The Drop” African American TV Ad Hyundai’s ‘The Drop' Multicultural Marketing Campaign | Screengrab of Hyundai’s TV Ad with Culture Brands for the Santa Fe, Jan. 24-25, 2024.

"The Drop" immerses viewers in the electric atmosphere of a sneaker release, spotlighting Black-owned brands like Brandblack and Black talent both in front of and behind the camera. Produced by FELA, a Black-owned production company, and directed by Julien Christian Lutz (Director X), known for iconic music videos, the campaign captures the essence of sneaker culture. Collaborating with Culture Brands, CEO Eunique Jones Gibson and Executive Producer Jessica Toscano spearheaded the vision with intention. The spot also features the soundtrack "Big Fish" by Vince Staples. Through each cultural nod, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe reveals itself as the true coveted "drop".

Hyundai "The Drop" African American TV Ad

"It's imperative to break new ground. With 'The Drop' we're driving the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe into the limelight through an intentional and fresh cultural perspective, aligning our creative ingenuity with the dynamic experiences of Hyundai's ever-evolving consumer base," said Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America. "This campaign isn't just about showcasing a vehicle; it's about setting the pace for a vibrant fusion of automotive innovation and culture."

The spot powerfully highlights the redesigned Santa Fe's bold and distinctive design, accentuating its enhanced spaciousness with the addition of a third row and captain's seats, while also spotlighting its advanced technological features, including dual wireless charging and dual 12.3-inch displays. Positioned competitively in the Compact SUV segment, the Santa Fe is a frontrunner among African American consumers who purchased Hyundai vehicles in 2023, consistently marking its position as a Top 3 choice for the demographic. Offering various trim levels and engine options, including a Hybrid variant, the all-new Santa Fe aligns with Hyundai's broader sustainability initiatives. Launching the SUV required unique storytelling to effectively communicate its revitalized energy. "The Drop" spot showcases the vehicle's state-of-the-art technology while capturing a cultural vibe that instills a feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out).

"With the all-new Santa Fe, we're injecting a surge of excitement into every ride, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with urban flair," said Erik Thomas, director of experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "From city streets to off-road adventures, the new Santa Fe's sleek innovation meets the pulse of culture and redefines the journey, exceeding expectations every step of the way."

"This campaign represents an ongoing exploration of the rich tapestry of culture. By pairing relatable creative and talent with cultural icons like Director X and BrandBlack, we continue to authentically capture the vibrant essence of our community through the "OKAY Hyundai" campaign and showcase how the new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe integrates within it," expressed Eunique Jones Gibson, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Culture Brands.

"The Drop" will be showcased through various channels, including, digital, and influencer engagements, branded content development with culturally relevant media partners and other digital touchpoints to further influence awareness and opinion through the storytelling of impactful and relevant narratives. There are 30-, and 60- second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that engage African American audiences by ensuring they are seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can® and #CultureTags®. The agency is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Lanham, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

