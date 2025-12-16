I-care Announces Integration Between I-see and Mainti4 CMMS

I-care streamlines maintenance operations through platform interoperability

MONS, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance and reliability solutions, today announced a major advancement in its collaboration with Tribofilm through the integration of I-care's I-see™ platform with Tribofilm's Mainti4 CMMS. The integration enables seamless synchronization between predictive insights and maintenance execution and further reinforces how digital interoperability can drive the next evolution of industrial maintenance.

"This integration with I-care exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Clément Bossis, Managing Director at Tribofilm. "Now maintenance technicians on the Mainti4 CMMS will benefit from enriched, real-time insights — whether on desktop or mobile – so they can keep operations running smoothly."

The integration allows for bidirectional data synchronization where I-see collects and analyzes equipment condition data, detects anomalies and generates maintenance recommendations. These work requests are then automatically transferred to Mainti4, where they are converted into work orders and scheduled maintenance tasks. Affirmation of completed tasks flows back into the I-see dashboard reinforcing predictive models and strengthening asset reliability.

"This opportunity to expand access to critical reliability data is key to our mission to improving not only operational efficiency but workplace safety across the globe," noted Ben Detober, Chief Partnership Officer at I-care. "By connecting I-see with Mainti4, we're not just simplifying maintenance administration for their clients — we're creating a unified environment where data-driven performance improvement becomes the standard."

About I-care

I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance, helping industries optimize reliability and performance. With advanced technologies—including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven platform—I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide and delivers actionable insights to external systems. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs over 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. Recognized for innovation, the company has earned distinctions such as ADM's Supplier Award, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe, and the Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference.

Learn more at icareweb.com

About Tribofilm

Since 1993, Tribofilm has become a specialist in maintenance management software. Their continuous investment in research and development enables them to meet their customers' needs by providing high-end, innovative and user-friendly solutions. Today, Tribofilm has more than 600 customers across 1,000 locations and over 19,000 users. Their clients range from large international groups to local authorities.

Tribofilm's solutions have been implemented in more than 30 countries and are available in 15 languages. Tribofilm is located in Périgny, La Rochelle, France.

Tribofilm is part of the TSS Group (Total Specific Solutions), a European group specialized in acquiring and developing vertical market software companies. TSS provides long-term support, operational expertise, and financial stability to help its companies grow sustainably while maintaining their identity and sector-specific know-how.

Learn more at tribofilm.fr

SOURCE I-care