I-care Nominated by DIGITALEUROPE as a Company Ready to Become One of Europe's Next Tech Giants

MONS, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance and machine health, has been recognized by DIGITALEUROPE as a 2026 Future Unicorn Award nominee, a company on track to become one of Europe's next technology behemoths. DIGITALEUROPE, a pan-European network of 41 national digital associations, created the Future Unicorn Awards to call attention to privately-held European companies on track to be valued at more than $1 billion.

"Since Day One, I-care has been exclusively focused on improving the world's machine performance by preventing expensive industrial downtime before it happens," said Maxime Limbourg, Chief Growth Officer of I-care Group. When industrial manufacturers anywhere in the world experience unplanned downtime, the cost can be as high as $126,000 an hour.

"Being called out as a future unicorn nominee is a testament to our ability to improve industrial machine health with proven innovations such as our wireless sensors and AI-enhanced predictive maintenance solutions," Maxime added.

Technology and investment experts use the term "unicorn" to refer to a fast-growing, high-innovation private company that is on track to be valued at more than $1B. Projected to achieve massive growth and substantial market share, unicorn companies often disrupt traditional industries with their innovative products, solutions and services.

Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care has grown into a global leader with more than 1,000 employees and 36 offices across 16 countries, serving customers in over 55 markets worldwide. Through advanced wireless vibration sensors and AI-driven data analytics, the company helps manufacturers optimize machine performance — fulfilling its mission to improve industrial reliability on a global scale.

On February 25, 2026, DIGITALEUROPE will announce the winners of its Future Unicorn Award competition as part of its annual conference, Masters of Digital (MoD2026), which will be held in Brussels.

About I-care

I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance, helping industries optimize reliability and performance. I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines with advanced technologies—including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven platform that integrates seamlessly with third-party solutions. Our ecosystem processes data from all PdM techniques, predicts asset failures months ahead and provides insights to optimize maintenance operations. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. Recognized for innovation, the company has earned distinctions such as ADM's Supplier Award, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe and the Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference.

