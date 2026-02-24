I-care Announces Strategic Integration Between I-see and Filtertechnik

Industrial organizations to benefit from collaboration that promotes machine health through better visibility to fluid cleanliness

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance and machine health, has announced a strategic integration with Filtertechnik. This integration connects I-see™, I-care's AI-enhanced PdM platform, with Filtertechnik's Particle Pal Plus and Particle Pal Pro on-site oil condition monitoring devices. The integration was developed by Filtertechnik and is now available to I-see users.

"We're excited to partner with I-care on this important advancement," said Davide Scaffidi, Filtertechnik's International Business Development Manager. "Surfacing fluid cleanliness data from our Particle Pal Plus and Pro devices directly into I-care's I-see™ analytics platform will provide a more holistic approach to equipment reliability and strengthens the maintenance strategies of our customers."

The collaboration between I-care and Filtertechnik brings a new critical source of machine health intelligence, providing maintenance teams with a more complete view of equipment performance and condition. On-site lubricant monitoring results from Filtertechnik's Particle Pal Plus and Pro devices can now feed directly into the I-see platform, which provides maintenance personnel with actionable insights into mechanical systems without the need for manual data transfer.

Maintenance and reliability professionals will now be able to see lubricant condition, contamination, oil life, water content, density, viscosity, and wear data, alongside other technologies such as vibration and temperature trends from Wi-care™ sensors. These combined insights facilitate more informed decisions and faster response times.

"This integration marks the beginning of a new chapter in data-driven maintenance," says Ben Detober, Chief Partnership Officer of I-care Group. "By linking Filtertechnik's industry-leading fluid analysis particle counting technology with the I-see platform, we're giving customers the power to see more, know more and do more to protect their critical assets. It's one of many partnerships we're enabling through I-see's open API to elevate reliability programs."

Both companies see this as the first step in a broader strategy to deliver seamless interoperability between reliability tools. Together, they aim to enhance maintenance workflows and reduce unplanned downtime for asset-intensive industries.

Solutions from both firms can be viewed at the upcoming maintenance Dortmund show February 25-26, where I-care will be exhibiting in stand #603 and Filtertechnik will be exhibiting in stand #703.

About Filtertechnik

Filtertechnik is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality filtration solutions and oil condition monitoring systems for oils, fuels and process fluids. With over 25 years' experience supplying solutions to the UK and overseas markets for lubrication, diesel, hydraulic, turbine, generator, transformer and gearbox oil applications, Filtertechnik's in-house design and build team provides innovative products to meet the most challenging predictive maintenance and reliability tasks, protecting machines from premature and catastrophic failures. Filtertechnik's Particle Pal Plus and Particle Pal Pro units are designed and built in Nottingham, UK. For more information, visit www.filtertechnik.co.uk

About I-care

Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance and reliability solutions. With advanced technologies—including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven analytics platform, I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide and delivers actionable insights to industrial organizations. I-care employs over 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. For more information on I-see, Wi-care and I-care's reliability technologies, visit www.icareweb.com.

SOURCE I-care