I-care Joins AVEVA Partner Ecosystem as a Managed Solution Provider, and Integrates AVEVA™ PI System™ Data into Its Analytics Platform

Integration supports predictive maintenance and reliability analytics on a global scale

MONS, Belgium, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance and reliability solutions, announced today that it has joined the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem as a Managed Solution Provider (MSP), integrating the I-see™ analytics platform with the AVEVA™ PI System™.

Through this integration, I-care enables customers to leverage operational data from the AVEVA PI System to support predictive maintenance, asset health monitoring, and reliability use cases across industrial environments.

The AVEVA PI System is widely used by industrial organizations to collect, contextualize, and manage real-time operational data from sensors, control systems, and industrial equipment. By integrating PI System data, I-care extends its analytics capabilities while aligning with customers' existing industrial data infrastructures.

"We're pleased to welcome I-care to the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem as an MSP," said Martin Jetté, Vice President, Partners at AVEVA. "We're excited to see how partners like I-care are building on AVEVA's industrial data platforms to address reliability and maintenance challenges for their customers."

"Partnering with AVEVA as a Managed Solution Provider is a gamechanger for our clients. Combining the PI System's ability to deliver high-fidelity, contextualized data with I-care's analytics empowers customers to extract deeper insights, optimize operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey," stated Ben Detober, Chief Partnership Officer at I-care.

I-care's participation as an MSP reflects its commitment to working within the AVEVA ecosystem and delivering solutions that leverage AVEVA's industrial data platforms to support reliability and performance objectives.

About I-care

Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance and reliability solutions. With advanced technologies—including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven analytics platform, I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide and delivers actionable insights to industrial organizations. I-care employs over 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations.

Learn more at www.icareweb.com

SOURCE I-care