I-care Group Invested $25 Million in I-care Reliability Inc. to Accelerate Its Growth in the United States

MONS, Belgium, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care Group, a global leader in Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and reliability solutions, today announced it has invested $25 million in its American subsidiary, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the United States and accelerating the expansion of its commercial and operational presence in one of the world's largest industrial markets.

I-care invests in United States

"With our established industrial customer base and increasing demand for our predictive maintenance and reliability solutions, the United States plays a central role in I-care's long-term international development strategy and one of the Group's strongest growth opportunities," said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care Group. "This investment signals a commitment to I-care's established presence in the United States, reinforcing its ability to serve industrial customers locally and supporting the company's next phase of growth nationwide."

The $25 million investment supports the expansion of I-care Reliability Inc.'s engineering, reliability, sales and marketing teams, reinforcing the company's ability to serve customers through stronger local teams and a closer presence in the field.

"The United States is one of the world's most dynamic markets for industrial innovation," said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care Group. "More and more organizations are looking beyond individual technologies and want partners that combine advanced solutions with engineering expertise, reliability services, and long-term support. Strengthening I-care Reliability Inc. allows us to be even closer to our customers, helping them improve the reliability, productivity, and sustainability of their operations while accelerating the adoption of predictive maintenance across American industry."

The investments in I-care Reliability Inc. are the latest milestone in I-care's long-term growth strategy. Over the past few years, the Group has invested more than $50 million in developing its Wi-care™ technology, the I-see™ analytics platform, and its new IoT manufacturing facility in Belgium. These investments have expanded I-care's innovation capabilities, strengthened its manufacturing footprint, and supported its continued international growth.

This long-term investment strategy has reinforced I-care's position as a global leader in predictive maintenance and helped the company achieve unicorn status in 2025, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

About I-care

I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance, helping industries optimize reliability and performance. With advanced technologies, including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven platform, I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide and delivers actionable insights to external systems. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs over 1,000 professionals across +35 offices in +15 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. Recognized for innovation, I-care has earned awards such as ADM's Supplier Award, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe, and the Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference.

Learn more at www.icareweb.com.

SOURCE I-care