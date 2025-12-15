I LOVE THE 90'S TOUR BRINGS ICONIC DECADE-DEFINING ARTISTS TO GREAT PARK LIVE IN IRVINE

Featuring Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Milli Vanilli, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd & Young MC

Presale Begins Wednesday, December 17 at 10AM

General On-Sale Friday, December 19 at Noon

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The I LOVE THE 90's Tour is coming to Great Park Live in Irvine, featuring a powerhouse lineup of iconic, decade-defining artists including Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Milli Vanilli, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, and Young MC. Proudly presented by PSQ Productions, one of Orange County's leading live-event producers, the show takes place at Orange County's premier outdoor concert venue, Great Park Live, where PSQ brings more than 30 years of experience delivering elevated concerts, festivals, and large-scale live entertainment experiences.

PSQ x Great Park Live

The I LOVE THE 90's Tour delivers a high-energy night of nostalgia, throwback anthems, and unforgettable sing-along moments — all on one stage. Fans can expect an electrifying celebration of the music that defined an era and continues to influence pop culture today.

"The I LOVE THE 90's Tour is the kind of show that brings generations together," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "We're proud to present this iconic lineup at Great Park Live and continue building a world-class outdoor concert destination right here in Irvine."

From "Ice Ice Baby," "Bust a Move," "Wild Thing," and "Funky Cold Medina," to R&B classics like "I Wanna Sex You Up" and global pop hits including "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame It on the Rain," the show highlights chart-topping songs that shaped pop, hip-hop, and R&B throughout the 1990s.

Presale access for the I LOVE THE 90's Tour begins Wednesday, December 17 at 10:00 AM, with VIP, Reserved, and General Admission tickets available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, December 19 at 12:00 PM (Noon). Fans are encouraged to sign up early, as demand is expected to be high.

Great Park Live, located in the heart of Irvine, offers an elevated live-music experience with modern amenities, an open-air setting, and a vibrant community atmosphere — making it one of Southern California's most exciting destinations for live entertainment.

For ticket information, presale registration, and event updates, visit GreatParkLive.com.

ABOUT GREAT PARK LIVE

Great Park Live is a premier outdoor live-entertainment venue located in Irvine, California. Designed to host concerts, festivals, and community events, the venue brings world-class performances to Orange County while fostering unforgettable fan experiences in a modern, open-air setting.

