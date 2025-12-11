Winter Fest OC Welcomes 2026 with New Year's Eve Celebration Featuring Queen Nation, DJ Ryan, Fireworks and More!

Celebrate New Year's Eve at SoCal's Largest Winter Wonderland with Live Entertainment, Festive Attractions, and Family-Friendly Fun

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC , Southern California's largest winter festival, is ringing in the new year at the OC Fair & Event Center with live entertainment, a countdown celebration, and more. Enjoy winter-themed activities, rock out to classic hits from the Queen Nation Tribute Band, and witness a spectacular firework show at midnight. Winter Fest OC's New Year's Eve festivities extend from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., offering immersive experiences and unforgettable memories for all ages to ring in the new year with winter-themed fun.

PSQ Winter Fest

Winter Fest OC continues to bring holiday cheer on select days through January 4, including real snow play in an 8,000-square-foot area, a 150-foot ice tubing slide, exciting attractions, ice skating under the stars and live entertainment. Guests can enjoy massive holiday decor, unique photo opportunities, seasonal food and drinks, festive lights and so much more.

New Year's Eve Festivities

End the night - and the year - on a high note as you jam to the classic 70s and 80s hits we all grew up with, brought to life by the Queen Nation Tribute Band, along with two high-energy performance sets by DJ Ryan. Don't miss out on all the fun as we say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 rocking the night away!

8 p.m. – DJ Ryan

9:30 p.m. – Queen Nation Tribute Band

11 p.m – DJ Ryan

Midnight – NYE Countdown & Firework Show

Live Entertainment

In addition to New Year's Eve, Winter Fest OC will showcase a curated lineup of live bands and community performers throughout the season , bringing energy and holiday spirit to the stage daily. Upcoming performances include:

24K Magic – Bruno Mars Tribute Band (December 11)

Your Mom's 90's Rock Band (December 12)

Huntington Beach Singers Company (December 13)

Orange County Song & Dance (December 13 & 19)

Irvine High School (December 14)

DSB – Journey Tribute Band (December 18)

School of Rock Santa Ana (December 20 & January 4)

Louis Thomas – Acoustic Singer (December 21)

Jimmy's Buffet – Tribute to Jimmy Buffett (December 22)

Grand Sonic Theory – Dance-Rock Party Band (December 23)

DJ Ryan (December 24 - 27)

Travis Miller – Acoustic Singer (December 28)

KAYLN & The New Frontier – Pop Singer Songwriter (December 29)

It's Britney Beep – Britney Spears Tribute (December 30)

Flashback Heart Attack – 80's Cover Band (January 2)

Tickets & Pricing

Flexible ticket options are available now through January 4 at WinterFestOC.com . Follow @WinterFestOC on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , X and YouTube or search #WinterFestOC for the latest updates.

SOURCE PSQ Productions