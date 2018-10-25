i play Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Infant rattles

Hazard: Pieces of the rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them and contact i play for instructions on how to receive a $50.00 coupon code to redeem towards the purchase of new products and shipping costs.

Consumer Contact:

i play at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contactus@iplaybaby.com or online at www.iplaybaby.com and click on "Health & Safety" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,100 (in addition, about 30 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the Green Sprouts brand flower rattle made from wood. The recalled multi-colored rattles are made from natural wood and measure 2.5 inches long by 2.5 inches wide by 4 inches high. Attached to the circular handle are three round wooden balls shaped like flowers, including one that contains a silver metal bell, all attached with an elastic cord. "Green Sprouts," "Made in Taiwan" and a date code number (14714 or 21815) are printed on the circular rattle handle.

Incidents/Injuries: i play has received three reports of pieces detaching from the rattle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Whole Foods Market stores and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from December 2014 through October 2018 for about $15.



Importer: i play. inc., of Asheville, N.C.

Distributor: Frontier Natural Products Co-op of Norway, Iowa and Imperial Distributors, of Worcester, Mass.

Manufacturer: Gogo Toys Co. LTD, of Taiwan

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/68124r-eng.php

