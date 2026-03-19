IA Valuations Announces Strategic Partnership with HawkSoft

Partnership connects performance analytics with HawkSoft's agency management system to deliver insights that help owners confidently plan for their future.

CANBY, Ore., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IA Valuations and HawkSoft are announcing a collaboration to help independent agency owners take control of their future with data-driven business insights. IA Valuations, a leading provider of agency valuations and business consulting, joins HawkSoft, one of the insurance industry's most trusted agency management systems. IA Valuations believes every agency owner should know and understand the value of their greatest asset, data, and be able to use that information for planning.

This partnership will benefit agencies using HawkSoft by giving them a trusted outlet for insurance agency valuations and agency business planning.

Supports consolidation trends in the independent insurance sector by empowering agencies with accurate valuation data for perpetuation planning, acquisition prep, or internal decision-making and goal setting.

Access valuation indicators, revenue trends, retention data, and performance benchmarks directly linked to HawkSoft data.

Agency principals gain actionable insights for growth planning, carrier negotiations, compensation strategies, and M&A opportunities.

"IA Valuations is excited for the opportunity to partner with HawkSoft and assist in educating their clients on the value of their largest asset – data," said Jodie Shaw, Director of Business Development at IA Valuations. "Our goal is to help all agency owners realize and maximize their value, and we believe an agency valuation is the best first step to understanding and planning."

"Independent agency owners are sitting on a goldmine of data, and most struggle to unlock it," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "Our partnership with IA Valuations changes that by connecting HawkSoft's operational data with IA Valuations' expertise. We're giving agency owners something they've never had before: a clear, confident picture of what their business is worth and where it's headed."

IA Valuations and HawkSoft are partnering to make the agency valuation process easier. Accessing the information needed for an agency valuation is streamlined through an agency's AMS system, but note that HawkSoft's AMS system is not directly linked to IA Valuations' database. HawkSoft and IA Valuations share a goal of strengthening and perpetuating the independent agency system, and this solution is designed to help agents realize and maximize their value.

Agents can view testimonials, read blogs, access quarterly marketplace reports, and learn more about IA Valuations and our suite of services at www.iavaluations.com. For more information about the integration with HawkSoft, visit www.hawksoft.com/partners/iavaluations.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About IA Valuations

IA Valuations' mission is valuation-based planning to help agency owners realize and maximize their value. Every valuation and business plan we prepare is exclusively for independent insurance agency owners. Created as a DBA ("doing business as") of the Ohio Insurance Agents Association in 2017, the goal is to provide valuation and business planning services to independent agents across the nation to help strengthen and perpetuate the independent agency system.

Media Contacts



Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Colleen Elliott

IA Valuations

(614) 552-3059

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft