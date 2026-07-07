IAA MOBILITY 2027 Registration Now Open - Record-Breaking Demand - More Than Half of Floor Space Already Accounted For

BERLIN and MUNICH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for IAA MOBILITY 2027 is officially open. Interest from the international mobility sector hits record-breaking demand even before the regular registration period started. More than 100 companies have pre-registered as rebookers. As a result, over a year ahead of the event (scheduled for September 7–12, 2027), 53 percent of the total space used at IAA 2025 (both downtown and at the exhibition center) has already been reserved.

In line with its strategic focus, IAA MOBILITY 2027 has unveiled a new key visual. The design emphasizes the event's mission to focus not on individual vehicles, but on an interconnected mobility ecosystem.

"The high volume of already registered rebookers shows that our hybrid concept is hitting the mark," says VDA Managing Director Jürgen Mindel. "This lays the groundwork for IAA MOBILITY to further expand its role as the world's leading platform for mobility, sustainability, and tech."

High-Profile Exhibitors Across All Sectors

Pre-registered companies include AUDI, AUMOVIO, BMW, CATL, Changan Automobile, CUPRA, Ford, GAC, Google, Horizon Robotics, Horse Powertrain, Hyundai Motors, Mahle, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Porsche, Riese & Müller, SAP, Schaeffler Technologies, smart, Sonatus, VW, XPENG, and ZF.

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, emphasizes: "As the inventors of the automobile, we have been shaping mobility for 140 years – so participating in IAA MOBILITY is a core part of our DNA."

"Our greatest success at IAA MOBILITY was proving that premium e-bikes and cargo bikes belong on equal footing at a mobility show – an event traditionally dominated by the automotive industry," says Dr. Sandra Wolf, CEO of bicycle manufacturer Riese & Müller.

"IAA MOBILITY 2025 was a fantastic experience for Schaeffler. Direct dialogue with our customers provided vital insights and solidified the strong partnerships we've built," says Matthias Zink, CEO Powertrain & Chassis at the Schaeffler Group.

High Exhibitor Satisfaction in 2025

The popularity of IAA MOBILITY is also reflected in an increased recommendation rate among exhibitors. Eighty-three percent of surveyed exhibitors stated they would "definitely" or "likely" recommend participating in IAA MOBILITY to other exhibitors (up from 72 percent in 2023).

"As organizers, we see this highly positive trend as a complete validation of our conceptual strategy. In terms of overall satisfaction, IAA MOBILITY 2025 received a 96 percent positive rating from exhibitors. This means our exhibitors rated their participation in Munich as 'excellent,' 'very good,' or 'good,'" says VDA Managing Director Jürgen Mindel.

Strong Performance in 2025 – and Long-Term Stability Until 2031

At IAA MOBILITY 2025, 750 exhibitors from 37 countries showcased their products and innovations, featuring over 350 world premieres and product launches. International exhibitors accounted for 57 percent of the total, with the largest contingents coming from China, South Korea, Austria, Italy, and the US. This strong international presence was also mirrored by the attendees, with international visitors accounting for roughly 24 percent of the total crowd.

Furthermore, IAA MOBILITY is set to remain in Munich until at least 2031. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and Messe München have extended their successful partnership until 2031.

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