IAB Addresses Changing Market Dynamics, Reinvents its Marketplace Event Schedule

IAB NewFronts Moves to March to Align with Buyer Demand

Fall 2026 Lineup Combines IAB PlayFronts, IAB Podcast Upfront, and Launches First-Ever IAB CreatorFronts Across a Single Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade body for the digital advertising industry, unveiled strategic changes to its 2026 calendar of marketplace events, reinforcing its commitment to servicing the evolving needs of buyers, sellers, and the always-on digital media marketplace.

IAB NewFronts Moves to March 2026 to Align with Evolving Buying Patterns

To better align with annual planning and investment cycles, IAB NewFronts will take place from March 23-26, 2026, with IAB Main Stage taking place on March 25. As the world's largest digital video content marketplace, IAB NewFronts provides a critical platform for brands and agencies to preview premium programming and secure high-impact digital video inventory.

"The decision to move IAB NewFronts earlier is a direct response to market feedback and evolution," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The combination of upfronts operating on both a broadcast and calendar cycle, coupled with the always-on nature of digital investments, meant that we needed to develop marketplaces in both the Spring and the Fall. IAB NewFronts moving to March gives buyers a first-mover advantage in accessing premium inventory across streaming and digital platforms."

IAB Launches IAB CreatorFronts and Consolidates Podcast and Gaming Content Marketplaces into a Single Week

Complementing this shift, IAB is also introducing IAB CreatorFronts, the industry's first marketplace event dedicated to the creator economy. IAB CreatorFronts will anchor the week, taking place September 15-17, 2026, at Convene 360 Madison in New York City. This unified experience will bring together:

September 15, IAB CreatorFronts - connecting brands with creator-led solutions noted in trust, culture, and influence

- connecting brands with creator-led solutions noted in trust, culture, and influence September 16, IAB Podcast Upfront - showcasing next-gen podcast programming and video-led formats

- showcasing next-gen podcast programming and video-led formats September 17, IAB PlayFronts - spotlighting innovation and opportunity in gaming and immersive media

"Bringing IAB PlayFronts, IAB Podcast Upfront, and IAB CreatorFronts together into one cohesive marketplace is about giving buyers what they've asked for - an easier, more efficient way to plan across the ecosystems that are redefining brand strategy," said Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB. "These aren't niche channels anymore; creator-led, podcast, and gaming environments are where culture lives and attention flows. Grouping them in one moment not only simplifies the process for buyers, but amplifies their collective influence."

IAB's marketplace events continue to serve as a central hub for the digital advertising ecosystem, shaping outcomes, fostering innovation, and driving the standards that make cross-platform investment measurable and actionable. For more information on IAB's 2026 event schedule, please visit www.iab.com/events.

