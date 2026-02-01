IAB Board of Directors Appoints New Chair for 2026: NBCUniversal's Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships

Alan Moss, Amazon Ads' Vice President of Global Advertising Sales, Named IAB's Vice Chair for 2026

IAB Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Digital Advertising with a Look Back at Industry Milestones and a Vision for the Future

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade association for the digital advertising industry, today announced Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, as Chair of its 2026 Board of Directors. Levin brings extensive leadership experience across streaming, television, and digital advertising, informed by her tenure at NBCUniversal and Roku and her service on the IAB Board since 2022, most recently as Vice Chair.

Additionally, Alan Moss, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Amazon Ads, will serve as the 2026 Vice Chair. Moss brings decades of leadership experience from Amazon, Google, and PayPal, and a deep understanding of the digital economy's evolving dynamics.

"As the digital industry embarks on another seismic shift driven by AI, our industry must rethink everything from how we approach media, measurement, commerce, creativity, workflow, privacy, and consumer trust," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "As IAB marks its 30th year, I'm energized by the leadership Alison and Alan bring to tackle today's complex landscape while building for what's next. Together, they bring the strategic clarity, operational expertise, and future-focused leadership needed to guide IAB and the industry into the future. The road ahead is not incremental; it's transformational, and industry collaboration is critical for us all to succeed."

"I've been proud to serve on the IAB Board during a time of tremendous growth and innovation for our industry," said Levin. "Taking the lessons I've learned along the way and from my predecessor Shenan Reed, I look forward to continuing this work of bringing together diverse voices from across the ecosystem, helping brands and publishers embrace change, and ensuring our industry remains focused on delivering value to consumers and marketers alike."

"IAB plays a critical role in bringing the industry together around the standards and transparency that unlock digital advertising's full potential," said Moss. "I'm looking forward to working with Alison, David, and the IAB Board as we tackle what matters most – building new measurement solutions that deliver real outcomes, enabling AI that creates actual value, and shaping an industry that works better for everyone."

IAB Celebrates 30 Years of the Digital Advertising Ecosystem

For three decades, the Interactive Advertising Bureau has united stakeholders across the digital media landscape to establish industry standards, foster collaboration, and build tools that allow brands, agencies, publishers, ad tech companies, and platforms to thrive. From its earliest efforts to define banner ad specifications, to today's frameworks for commerce media and responsible AI usage, IAB has served as a strategic guide and unifying force across moments of seismic change.

"As IAB turns 30, it's not just about our own milestones – it's about honoring the digital advertising industry's transformation and the incredible progress we've made together," said Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP and CMO, IAB. "We've gone from static banners to immersive, interactive, AI-powered experiences. IAB will continue helping the industry navigate change responsibly, creatively, and strategically."

To kick off IAB's 30th anniversary this year, the organization will be hosting a retrospective panel reflecting on the last three decades of digital advertising. Moderated by IAB CEO David Cohen, the panel, "IAB at 30: From Foundations to the Future," will bring together past IAB Board Chairs from across the three decades to reflect on the defining moments in IAB and industry history - from the first display ads and early privacy debates, to programmatic's rise and the current shift toward AI, creators, and commerce media.

2026 IAB Board of Directors

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected to a three-year term include:

Brian Monahan, Senior Vice President, Albertsons Media Collective

Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO, Thirdlove

Other elected nominees for 2026, who already served as IAB Board Directors previously:

Jay Askinasi, Chief Revenue Officer, Paramount

Deborah Brett, Global Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast

Matt Drzewicki, Senior Vice President and GM, Target / Roundel

Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO, PubMatic

Scott Howe, CEO, LiveRamp

Peter Naylor, Chief Client Officer, Nielsen

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising, Netflix

The IAB Board of Directors is also comprised of the following members:

Kristi Argyilan, VP, Global Head of Advertising, Uber Advertising

Dani Benowitz, Global Chief Negotiations Officer, IPG Mediabrands

Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, People Inc.

David Cohen, CEO and Board President, IAB

Christine C. Cook, Chief Commercial Officer, Bloomberg Media

Mike Dean, President, Ampersand

Sean Downey, President, Americas and Global Partners, Google

Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO, National Public Media

Ryan Gould, President of US Ad Sales, GTM, Warner Bros. Discovery

Sarah (Warner) Harms, VP, Ad Marketing and Measurement, Roku

Lisa (Ryan) Howard, Executive VP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

Norm Johnston, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corp.

JiYoung Kim, Chief Operating Officer, NA, WPP Media

Michael Komasinski, CEO, Criteo

Mike Law, CEO, Carat NA

Rich Lehrfeld, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Walmart Connect

Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Helen Lin, Global Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Groupe

Alan Moss, VP, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Ads

Tim Natividad, President U.S. Advertising Sales & Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

Jamie Power, Senior Vice President, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising

Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

Vinny Rinaldi, VP, Consumer Connections, The Hershey Company

Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising Officer, New York Times

Kya Sainsbury-Carter, Corporate VP, Microsoft Advertising

Michael Scott, VP, Ad Sales and Operations for North America, Samsung Ads

Aaron Sobol, Head of NA Media Investment and Data Governance, Unilever

Robin Kendric Triplett, VP, Integrated Marketing Experiences, The Coca-Cola Company

Simon Whitcombe, VP, Global Business Group, North America, Meta

2026 Ex-officio Members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos, Regional CEO, IAB SEA & India

Townsend Feehan, CEO, IAB Europe

Michael Hahn, EVP, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab

Rich LeFurgy, General Partner, Archer Advisors

David Moore, Chairman, 4screen

John Toohey, Senior Vice President, Finance, Cumulus Media (Treasurer)

2026 IAB Executive Committee consists of:

Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health and Finance, People Inc.

David Cohen, CEO and Board President, IAB

Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO, National Public Media

Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Alan Moss, VP of Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Ads

Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

The newly appointed Board of Directors was formally announced at the 2026 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM). For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)