IAB Launches Authorized Assessor Program in Connection with IAB Diligence Platform and FTI Consulting

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today announced the IAB Authorized Assessor Program, a new initiative that provides standardized and streamlined diligence services for IAB members. The initiative is launching with the Technology segment of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) as the first authorized assessor, licensed to conduct vendor due diligence using the IAB Diligence Platform (Platform), powered by SafeGuard Privacy. IAB members now have access to specialized expert advisory services combined with the Platform, to provide a consistent, standardized, and auditable diligence framework across the digital advertising ecosystem.

This milestone underscores the industry's commitment to elevating privacy standards, strengthening accountability, and fostering trust across the digital advertising supply chain. It is a particularly timely initiative given the California Privacy Protection Agency's new risk assessment regulation, which took effect on January 1, 2026, as well as its liability shifting provisions.

Key Benefits

FTI Technology's collaboration with IAB streamlines vendor due diligence for companies in the digital advertising industry by providing them with:

Expert advisory: Access to FTI Technology's global team of data privacy, advertising technology, and information governance experts, who help clients conduct rigorous reviews of vendors and develop a tailored risk-based privacy framework for the responses provided by vendors in the IAB Diligence Platform.

Access to FTI Technology's global team of data privacy, advertising technology, and information governance experts, who help clients conduct rigorous reviews of vendors and develop a tailored risk-based privacy framework for the responses provided by vendors in the IAB Diligence Platform. Deep review resources: Review of partner responses included in the IAB Diligence Platform and assessment of vendor-specific risk based upon the framework FTI Technology creates in partnership with the client.

Review of partner responses included in the IAB Diligence Platform and assessment of vendor-specific risk based upon the framework FTI Technology creates in partnership with the client. Industry-specific diligence: Verification and stress testing of vendor responses for high-risk vendors and high-risk IAB Diligence Platform questions to comprehensively assess privacy risks specific to the client's needs and business.

For brands, agencies, and publishers, the Authorized Assessor program enables an important layer of privacy diligence that integrates with the IAB Diligence Platform for a scaled, documented operational process that enhances efficiency, deal speed, and data privacy compliance. SafeGuard Privacy is the exclusive technology provider of the IAB Diligence Platform, built to deliver a standardized, auditable, and privacy-first diligence process trusted by major digital advertising stakeholders.

Leaders in Collaboration

FTI Technology is an expert firm for Digital Insights & Risk Management for clients worldwide. Clients include all of the world's top 100 law firms, and 90 of the Fortune Global 100 corporations, many of which are also IAB members.

"Demand for global data privacy and compliance consulting and more transparent, smart, and auditable vendor due diligence has become a top compliance priority in recent years," said Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President & General Counsel to the IAB. "By pairing FTI Technology's expertise with the IAB Diligence Platform, we are delivering a unique value proposition of premium expert resources backed by a standardized, technology-enabled diligence framework. This makes it more efficient and scalable than one-off vendor assessments, and more consultative than software-only solutions."

"The vendor assessment process for data privacy compliance is often inconsistent and cumbersome, which can strain resources and result in overlooked compliance risks," said Steve Stein , a Senior Managing Director at FTI Technology. "In creating the IAB Diligence Platform, the IAB and SafeGuard Privacy have filled an important need for standardizing vendor due diligence in digital advertising. The launch of the Authorized Assessor Program is the next advancement toward improving these processes, correcting inefficiencies, and strengthening privacy compliance across the industry. Our experts have the data privacy experience and technological savvy required to thoroughly evaluate vendors and build frameworks that are resilient in a variable regulatory environment. We look forward to collaborating with the IAB and its members on this initiative."

IAB members and IAB Diligence Platform subscribers interested in these services can contact [email protected] .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

About SafeGuard Privacy



SafeGuard Privacy is the only privacy compliance solution purpose-built for companies that use consumer data. It is the first legal assessment and vendor management platform for leading global brands, publishers, and AdTech, and it powers the IAB Diligence Platform. Industry-specific, comprehensive, and fully auditable, SafeGuard Privacy now includes Privacy Assist™, the first privacy-specific AI that helps compliance and legal teams complete assessments and RFIs faster with full transparency and accuracy. SafeGuard Privacy makes it easy for buyers and sellers to accelerate growth while staying ahead of fast-changing privacy risks.

For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com .

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)