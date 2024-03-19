IAB PUBLIC POLICY AND LEGAL SUMMIT 2024

Premier Event for Digital Media and Marketing Leaders Returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT:

Join leaders in advertising, media, technology, and government, at the 2024 IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit , where we'll explore the latest legal, legislative, and regulatory topics in digital media and marketing – from AI and data privacy to children's online safety, FTC consumer protection and competition enforcement. Improve your company's privacy compliance and tech solutions in specialized breakout sessions, while networking with representatives from major brands, publishers, agencies, and ad tech firms. Hear insights from influential speakers from The New York Times, Google, Capital One, Meta, Omnicom Media Group, DISH Network, Dotdash Meredith, and more.

Additionally, IAB's Class Action Litigation Working Group will release two highly anticipated white papers at the Summit, covering the spate of lawsuits brought against participants in the digital advertising industry under the Video Privacy Protection Act and state wiretapping laws. These white papers provide valuable key elements of claims, strategies for successful defenses, and guidance on technical implementations.

WHO:

Industry experts from the most recognized names in brand marketing, privacy law, ad tech, data security, and online safety include just some of the following:

Mayra Cavazos , Senior Counsel, Global Privacy & Data Policy, Omnicom Media Group

Gerald Ferguson , Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP

Tanya Forsheit, Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, The New York Times Company

Arish Gajjar , SVP, Deputy General Counsel, Viant Technology Inc.

Daniel Goldberg , Chair, Partner, Privacy and Data Security Group, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

Michael Hahn , Executive Vice President, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab

Jonathan Joseph , Head of Solutions and Marketing, Ketch

Sara Kloek , Vice President, Education and Children's Policy, Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA)

Natalie LaPorta , Interim Chief U.S. Privacy Officer, Walgreens

Bertram Lee , Policy Specialist, Office of Policy Analysis and Development, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

Dera Nevin , Managing Director, FTI Consulting

Rafael Reyneri , Staff Attorney, Federal Trade Commission

Julie Rubash , General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, Sourcepoint Technologies, Inc.

Louis Sarok, Associate General Counsel, The Associated Press

Matt Savare , Partner, Lowenstein Sandler , LLP

Lartease Tiffith, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, IAB

WHEN & WHERE:

April 2, 2024 / 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Convene

600 14th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20005

Click here to register.

QUOTES:

"The advertising-driven digital ecosystem is at the core of some of the most pressing issues of our time, including AI, data privacy, measurement and attribution, and protecting children online," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "A sold-out success last year, IAB Public Policy and Legal Summit is more than just a gathering place for legal and policy experts to discuss the latest trends in politics, government, and law. It's also an important platform for professionals across our industry, including brand strategists, marketers, publishers, and technologists, providing the essential understanding to navigate the most complex terrain in digital advertising I've seen in my career."

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

